LaNorris Sellers turned down $8 million NIL deal to leave South Carolina, father says
LaNorris Sellers emerged as one of college football’s best young quarterbacks and one of the top returning players at the position, but the SEC Freshman Player of the Year was being offered big money to turn his back on South Carolina.
Sellers’ father says the quarterback was offered an NIL deal worth $8 million over two years to leave the Gamecocks and go to their school.
“He was offered all kinds of crazy numbers,” Sellers’ father told The Athletic.
“I told him he could say, ‘I’m gonna stay or I’m gonna go.’ By my two cents, it was to get into college on a scholarship, play ball, get our degree, and go on about our business.
“This NIL deal came later. We didn’t come here to make money. We came here to get our education, play ball. And with schools calling, we’re not gonna jump ship because they’re offering more than what we’re getting. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
Sellers threw for 2,534 yards and scored 18 touchdowns while throwing 7 interceptions last fall, helping propel South Carolina to a turnaround 9-4 record last season.
He became the third freshman in history to throw for at least 2,500 yards and rush for another 500 yards, alongside Jalen Hurts and Johnny Manziel.
The quarterback preferred to stay at South Carolina and establish his legacy there.
“You’re 19. You don’t need [$8 million]. You’re in a great spot,” Sellers’ father said. “There were several talks, but it never really crossed his mind [to leave].
“It’s a challenge with colleges offering younger guys that kind of money. Who’s gonna say no to $8 million for two years? They’re gonna be swayed if you don’t have the right people in your corner.”
