Major college football program predicted to be clear frontrunner for 4,000-yard QB

The NCAA transfer portal officially opens for college football players on Friday.

In the final three weeks before the portal opens, quarterbacks began to announce their decisions to enter the transfer portal. DJ Lagway, Dylan Raiola, Sam Leavitt, Josh Hoover, and Rocco Becht will all seek new programs in 2026.

Another quarterback who will be shuffling in the 2026 offseason is South Florida signal-caller Byrum Brown. He will have one season of eligibility remaining at his second school.

While the portal is not officially open yet, Auburn is emerging as a clear destination for Brown next season. The connection to the Tigers is obvious, as former Bulls head coach Alex Golesh accepted the vacancy left by Hugh Freeze on Nov. 30.

Max Olson of ESPN cited the connections between Brown and Auburn in a recent projection for quarterbacks in the transfer portal. Olson said that Brown playing anywhere other than Auburn in 2026 would be a surprise.

South Florida Bulls quarterback Byrum Brown (17) drops back to pass against the Syracuse Orange | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

"Brown has stayed loyal to his coaches and rejected past portal interest," Olson wrote. "Now the 32-game starter is ready to prove he can compete at the highest level as a senior."

The 6-foot-3, 231-pounder arrived under a staff led by Jeff Scott at South Florida in 2022. He played in the maximum four games needed to keep a redshirt, passing for 404 yards, five touchdowns and an interception while rushing for 179 yards and three touchdowns.

Golesh arrived in Tampa during the 2023 offseason. Brown was the Bulls' starter that season and threw for 3,292 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions and rushed for 809 yards and 11 touchdowns. South Florida finished the season 7-6, and Brown set single-season records for passing yards and touchdown passes.

Brown's 2024 season was derailed by a broken bone in his left leg five games into the season. He totaled 836 pass yards and two touchdown passes while he ran for 269 yards and three touchdowns.

Injuries did not hinder Brown from producing for the Bulls in 2025. He logged 3,158 pass yards, 28 touchdowns and seven interceptions and accumulated 1,008 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground in 12 games. He was named All-AAC Second Team and College Football Comeback Player of the Year for his efforts in 2025.