4,000-Yard QB Labeled Massive Upgrade for Major College Football Program

USF finished the 2025 regular season 9–3, a clear rebound under head coach Alex Golesh after earlier rebuilding years, powering one of college football’s most explosive offenses. The Bulls ranked third nationally in total yards per game (488.7) and fifth in scoring (40.5).

The Bulls’ high-powered attack secured several signature wins, including back-to-back victories over No. 25 Boise State and No. 13 Florida, before falling to eventual College Football Playoff runner-up Miami.

After the season, Golesh accepted the head coaching job at Auburn, leaving USF with a 23–15 three-year record and two bowl victories.

His move to the SEC triggered immediate roster movement, as several Bulls entered the transfer portal, most notably starting quarterback Byrum Brown, who followed his head coach to Auburn.

The Tigers also added multiple USF transfers, including interior offensive lineman Cole Best and wide receivers Jeremiah Koger and Keshaun Singleton, while retaining offensive continuity with former USF coordinator Joel Gordon on staff.

Still, the headline addition is Brown. After his breakout 2025 season, On3’s J.D. PicKell has labeled him one of the most significant quarterback upgrades in college football entering 2026.

"How refreshing will it be just to have a high floor at quarterback in Byrum Brown?" PicKell said. "I think it's going to feel good. I think if you're an Auburn fan, normally you're going to have somebody at quarterback that knows the system, is physically elite, and has played a lot of college football. Like, that's going to be a different vibe for you going into every single Saturday this fall for the Auburn Tigers."

"I like the clues. I like the projections. I like what he did last year at USF," PicKell added.

South Florida Bulls quarterback Byrum Brown (17) and head coach Alex Goulash shake hands during the second quarter against the Memphis Tigers | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

Brown closed 2025 with one of the rarest dual-threat seasons in college football, completing 226 of 341 passes (66.3%) for 3,158 yards, 28 touchdowns and seven interceptions, while adding 1,008 rushing yards and 14 scores on 175 carries across 12 regular-season games.

His 4,166 total yards from scrimmage made him one of the nation’s most productive all-around quarterbacks and earned him second-team All-AAC honors.

With Golesh bringing his system, his play-caller, and the 2025 statistical leader in total offense to the Plains, Auburn gains immediate schematic continuity heading into 2026.

For Brown, the move means a national spotlight and SEC competition that will shape his NFL draft evaluation. For Golesh, it accelerates the process of installing his identity in one of the sport’s most scrutinized environments.

