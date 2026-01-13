Michigan, Texas both lose out on All-Conference college football transfer

The transfer portal window closes at the end of the week, so there will be many significant recruiting decisions in the coming days. On Monday night, one promising prospect left two of college football’s premier programs empty-handed.

Michigan and Texas had heavily pursued a veteran defensive playmaker who spent the last three seasons terrorizing offenses on the West Coast. This standout defender entered the open market as the top-ranked player at his position and immediately drew attention from national championship contenders looking to bolster their rosters for the 2026 campaign.

This athlete boasts a resume that includes Freshman Defensive Player of the Year honors and a First Team All-ACC selection last season. His production has been remarkably consistent since his debut, racking up nearly 240 career tackles and proving to be a disruption in the passing game with multiple interceptions and sacks. Leadership was another key selling point during his recruitment, as he served as a team captain for his previous program during the 2025 season.

According to a report from ESPN’s Max Olson on Monday, the sweepstakes for this highly coveted linebacker effectively ended late in the evening. Despite the allure of playing in Ann Arbor or Austin, the defensive star declined overtures from the Wolverines and Longhorns. Instead, he finalized a decision to join a Big 12 program, bringing an immediate boost of experience and production to a defense looking to compete for a conference title.

Cade Uluave commits to BYU Cougars over powerhouse suitors

Former California Golden Bears linebacker Cade Uluave has committed to the BYU Cougars for his final year of collegiate eligibility. The decision marks a massive recruiting win for head coach Kalani Sitake and his staff, who managed to fend off aggressive pushes from both Michigan and Texas.

247Sports rated Uluave as the No. 1 linebacker available in the transfer portal for the 2026 cycle, highlighting the magnitude of this acquisition for the Provo-based program.

Uluave brings an elite pedigree to LaVell Edwards Stadium. He was a dominant force during his tenure at Cal, recording 97 tackles and three sacks in 2025 alone. His efforts earned him First Team All-ACC recognition and firmly established him as one of the nation's most versatile defenders.

Over three seasons in Berkeley, the Mountain Ridge High alumnus compiled 235 total tackles, nine pass deflections, six sacks, and three interceptions. His ability to impact the game from sideline to sideline will be vital for a BYU defense looking to replace its departing talent.

The loss is significant for the Golden Bears, who have seen a mass exodus of defensive talent since the season ended. Uluave was the heart of that unit, a sentiment echoed by former head coach Justin Wilcox, who previously described him as a tireless worker and a "competitor to the bone."

His departure leaves a void in leadership and production that the new coaching staff in Berkeley will struggle to fill. For BYU, however, the signing pairs Uluave with returning pieces like Isaiah Glasker, giving the Cougars a formidable linebacker corps heading into the new year.

