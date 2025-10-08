NCAA announces new college football transfer portal window dates
The NCAA is reshaping how college football players navigate the transfer process. Following Tuesday’s meeting, the Division I Administrative Committee approved a new structure that condenses the transfer period into a single short window in early January, rather than multiple open windows throughout the year.
Starting with the 2026 cycle, players will have from Jan. 2 through Jan. 16 to formally submit their names into the transfer portal. The change moves all transfer activity out of December and eliminates the spring period entirely. Because the expanded College Football Playoff will now extend further into January, players on teams still competing after Jan. 12 will be allowed a brief five-day opportunity to enter once their season concludes.
The NCAA’s goal is to streamline roster management and reduce the extended waves of transfers that previously stretched from bowl season into late spring.
One Simplified Transfer Window to Replace the Old Split Schedule
Under the new policy, all FBS and FCS players, including graduate transfers, must wait until January to initiate the transfer process. This single-window approach replaces the December and post-spring options that coaches often criticized for creating roster instability that lasts long after the season ends.
The new period will open just after the College Football Playoff quarterfinals, ensuring that most programs finish their postseason before players can begin the transfer process.
Athletes participating in later playoff rounds will still be given a five-day window after their final game to declare their intentions.
The 15-day duration reflects feedback from both coaches and athletes, extending slightly from the 10-day plan originally proposed earlier this year. Officials believe it offers enough flexibility for players while still limiting open-ended roster movement that once complicated off-season planning.
Updated Rules for Coaching Change Exceptions
Along with the calendar overhaul, the NCAA shortened the transfer period available to players affected by coaching turnover. Previously, athletes had 30 days to enter the portal immediately after a coach’s departure. Going forward, that timeframe will be 15 days and will begin five days after the new coach is hired or publicly introduced.
The intent is to curb midseason departures and give incoming coaching staffs a chance to connect with players before decisions are made. Schools such as Arkansas, Oklahoma State, UCLA, and Virginia Tech, which already made coaching changes this fall, will continue under the former 30-day rule.
While most conferences supported the revision, the Big Ten voiced concern about the overlap with postseason play. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day was among those who argued the new timeline could complicate roster management for playoff teams still preparing for January games.
The administrative committee is expected to finalize the measure following its Wednesday session, officially marking the beginning of a new era in college football transfers.