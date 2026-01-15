Nick Saban offers advice to $6.5 million college football QB after transfer portal decision

The NCAA transfer portal is in the final days of its two-week window for college football players to enter the portal and search for new programs to compete for in 2026. The portal officially opened on Jan. 2 and is set to close on Friday.

A few thousand players from across the college football landscape have decided to transfer in the month after the 2025 regular season ended. Some of the biggest headlines around the 2026 portal cycle involve quarterbacks shuffling from one Power Four school to another.

One quarterback who mulled entering the transfer portal but ultimately stayed away was former Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson. He declared his intent to enter the 2026 NFL draft on Jan. 7.

The 6-foot-2, 208-pounder arrived at Alabama as a part of Nick Saban's 2022 signing class. He redshirted that season and completed four of his five pass attempts for 35 yards in the Crimson Tide's games against Utah State, Vanderbilt and Austin Peay.

Most of Simpson's 2023 appearances were in blowout victories, although he split reps with Tyler Buchner in Alabama's win at South Florida. He went 11-of-20 passing for 179 yards while rushing for 86 more yards and two touchdowns.

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) drops back to pass against the South Florida Bulls | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Simpson backed up Jalen Milroe in 2024. He appeared in six games with the Crimson Tide his redshirt sophomore season, completing 14 of 25 passes for 167 yards and running for 44 yards and a touchdown.

2025 was Simpson's lone season as the starter at Alabama. He finished the year with 3,567 pass yards, 28 touchdown passes and five interceptions to go with 93 rush yards and two more touchdowns. He guided the Crimson Tide to an 11-4 record and its first SEC Championship and College Football Playoff appearances since 2023.

Even after his decision to enter the NFL draft, the portal was still on Simpson's mind. A handful of schools had offered him substantial sums to stay in college, most notably Miami, which offered him $6.5 million to transfer there.

Despite the offers, Simpson stuck to his initial decision to declare for the NFL draft. Simpson cited advice that he received from Nick Saban as the primary factor in sticking with the choice he made before the schools increased their offers.

Sports broadcaster Nick Saban before the game during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

"Take the money out of it. If everybody was offering you zero dollars, what would you do?" Saban told Simpson. "Would you want to come back and play college ball, or would you want to go play NFL ball?"

The quarterback projections for the 2026 NFL draft took a major turn on Wednesday when Oregon starting quarterback Dante Moore announced he would spend another season with the Ducks instead of declaring for the draft. With Moore staying in college, NFL franchises are reevaluating who to select in the first round at quarterback.

The Las Vegas Raiders have the No. 1 pick and are expected to select Indiana starter Fernando Mendoza. The New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals are selecting second and third, and are in the mix for quarterbacks, meaning Simpson has become a likely selection for one of those picks, with Moore staying in college.