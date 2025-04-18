Paul Finebaum blasts Nico Iamaleava's 'greedy' family, 'overbearing' father
The stunning decision of Nico Iamaleava to depart Tennessee and look for a new team this offseason has been met with widespread criticism from a business and football standpoint, and that includes from long-time SEC observer Paul Finebaum.
Finebaum used his platform to blast the advice the former Vols quarterback has been getting throughout the process, directing most of his ire on the player’s father.
“We’re talking about a greedy family who didn’t think $2.4 million was enough and the overbearing father, he stuck his hand where he should’ve left it out because already tried to shake Tennessee down in December,” Finebaum said on his show.
He added: “So he tried to shake them down again, and guess what, somebody finally stood up to the bully and said, ‘Screw you, buddy.’”
Reports emerged that Iamaleava was seeking a raise from the NIL pact he had with Tennessee worth a reputed $2.4 million, and after sitting out the team’s last practice, ultimately departed the program and entered the transfer portal.
People close to the Iamaleava family’s decision-making process have disputed those claims, instead saying the quarterback had reservations about the offensive system and the quality of the Vols’ linemen and receivers.
Finebaum is clearly siding with the reports that Iamaleava simply wanted more money from Tennessee’s football collective.
“He agreed to a specific salary and then he decided it wasn’t enough,” he said.
“And by the way, what’d he even do to earn that $2.4 million? ... He’s a middle of the pack SEC quarterback, and the quicker people understand that, the better. He’s not that good.”
Tennessee’s offense was 12th nationally in scoring and 9th in rushing, and it was in large part the quality of the team’s run game that helped put it in the College Football Playoff.
Iamaleava, a former five-star recruiting gain for the Volunteers, passed for 19 touchdowns and 5 interceptions a year ago.
The Athletic reported Iamaleava was expected to transfer to UCLA, but nothing has been confirmed along those lines as of Friday afternoon.
