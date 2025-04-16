Nico Iamaleava has do not contact tag in transfer portal: report
Nico Iamaleava departing Tennessee and entering college football’s spring transfer portal window was the bombshell of the offseason, and now we know a little more about his intentions.
Iamaleava entered the transfer portal with the “do not contact” designation, according to On3 Sports’ Pete Nakos.
That’s an important distinction, as the tag means Iamaleava himself, and not any coaches or schools, will determine who the quarterback makes contact with once in the portal.
Usually, that has implied that a transferring player already had a new school in mind, but more broadly, it means that the player wants to shift the power from coaches to themselves, allowing them to control who they are in contact with and when.
The do not contact tag prevents coaches from overwhelming a player’s contacts with messages, and limits any contact to the player’s agent, not the player himself.
Iamaleava exited Tennessee after it was reported that the quarterback was hoping to renegotiate his NIL deal with the football program.
Tennessee was said to have compensated Iamaleava around $2.4 million per year, but reports indicated the quarterback wanted a raise to bring himself more in line with the perceived NIL market value at the position in the $4 million per year range.
-