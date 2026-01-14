No. 1 available transfer WR in 'decision mode' amid interest from SEC and Big Ten programs

Wide receiver is always a priority position in recruiting and with the regular portion of the transfer portal window closing, one receiver is getting a ton of attention. He's the lone remaining player from 247sports' top 50 wide receiver portal entrants who hasn't committed or enrolled at a school.

Plenty of late-moving teams have paid plenty of interest to this portal standout. He's sorting out a bevy of significant offers and looking to make his final move in the near future, according to recent reports.

Syracuse WR transfer Darrell Gill is the standout portal receiver. Gill was ranked No. 6 in all portal receivers, but again, remains the lone highly-regarded and uncommitted player. He's weighing some significant interest.

The lone expert pick from 247sports favored Gill ending up with the Ole Miss Rebels. Pete Nakos of On3 has also identified Washington as another team interested in Gill while noting that the wideout is in 'decision mode', and Kentucky has occasionally been linked with the Syracuse target.

Gill's history

Gill was essentially overlooked as a high school player from Texas, not drawing significant recruiting service notice and choosing Syracuse over Washington State and an FCS school. Gill was a high school track star and reportedly gave some consideration to pursuing that sport at the collegiate level.

At Syracuse, Gill saw most of his initial time in 2023 as a kick returner. But in 2024 and 2025, he caught 31 and 32 passes respectively. For his career, he has 70 catches for 1,136 yards and eight touchdowns. At 6'3", Gill is the type of target who can stretch the field, which figures to be at a premium given his speed and experience.

Gill's potential landing spots

Ole Miss, despite having the No. 4 overall port class per 247, has been quiet at the wide receiver position. Kentucky transfer Cam Miller is the lone wide receiver commitment that the Rebels have received. Likewise, Washington has not added any players at the wide receiver spot in their current portal class.

Kentucky has added four receivers, but there's a lack of star power at the receiver spot, especially for a team that is losing almost its entire wide receiver room from last season.

Gill clearly has several significant options among teams that are still in need of some added oomph in the wide receiver corps. With one remaining season of eligibility, he'll look for a solid landing spot in the near future. While the end of the portal window is arriving, that deadline does not enforce an end date, although the academic schedule of the institution in question usually makes a quick move significant in the portal.