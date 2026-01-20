No. 1 college football program named 'winner' of transfer portal cycle

The two-week period for college football players to enter the NCAA transfer portal in search of a new program to compete for in 2026 has concluded. The portal officially opened on Jan. 2 and closed on Friday at midnight.

While players can no longer enter the portal, programs still have the opportunity to acquire players for their 2026 roster past the two-week window. The portal is not something programs are required to use each offseason, but its popularity among college football players across all levels has made it somewhat of a necessity for programs to look into it.

With each passing season, the teams competing near the top of the college football landscape are the ones acquiring the most pieces from the NCAA transfer portal. Both No. 1 Indiana (15-0, 9-0) and No. 10 Miami (13-2, 6-2) are bringing rosters full of transfers to the 2025 College Football Playoff national championship game.

As the 2026 transfer portal cycle begins to die down, performances from programs in the transfer portal are being assessed by national media. Chris Hummer of CBS Sports named Indiana as his biggest winner in the 2026 NCAA transfer portal cycle.

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti arrives prior to the College Football Playoff National Championship | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"Indiana is now operating like a legitimate contender in the portal instead of a program that's bargain-bin shopping," Hummer wrote. "The Hoosiers are spending big, and with that comes a top 10-portal class with an average rating (88.9) that's nearly equal to Ohio State's (89.1). It's a new era in Bloomington."

Despite the fact that the Hoosiers just completed a historic run to the College Football Playoff national championship, they have had no issue in restocking for 2026 via the NCAA transfer portal. To replace Heisman Trophy winner and soon-to-be No. 1 overall NFL draft selection Fernando Mendoza, Indiana acquired one of the most productive passers in college football in Josh Hoover (TCU).

TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Hoover was one of a handful of portal acquisitions the Hoosiers made in a matter of days offensively. Running back Turbo Richard (Boston College) and wide receiver Nick Marsh (Michigan State) announced their decisions to transfer to Indiana around the same time the Hoosiers reeled in Hoover.

The Hoosiers' key additions to their 2026 roster from the NCAA transfer portal are not exclusively in the form of offensive skill players. Indiana is bringing in offensive lineman Joe Brunner (Wisconsin), a 2025 All-Big Ten Honorable Mention.

Five different Power Four defenders will also make their way to Bloomington in defensive ends Joshua Burnham (Notre Dame), Chiddi Obiazor (Kansas State) and Tobi Osunsanmi (Kansas State), along with cornerback A.J. Harris (Penn State) and safety Jiquan Sanks (Cincinnati).