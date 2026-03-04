Anonymous College Football Staffers Rank Top Two QBs in Transfer Portal

In the world of the transfer portal, quarterbacks are the rock stars or supermodels. They draw attention, they commend big bucks, and they keep everybody else talking. But sometimes the top quarterbacks are something of a surprise.

Arizona State-to-LSU passer Sam Leavitt might have nabbed the most headlines. Duke-to-Miami QB Darian Mensah might have grabbed the most money. Florida-to-Baylor standout DJ Lagway might have the most potential. But when The Athletic polled a group of 14 college football staffers and asked about their favorite QB prospect from the portal, two names came up again and again.

The Top Two QBs

Former TCU QB Josh Hoover picked Indiana, where he will be the heir apparent to the throne vacated by Fernando Mendoza after an undefeated season, a national title, and a Heisman Trophy. There's no shortage of praise for Hoover.

One SEC staffer said he thought Hoover might end up being the best portal fit. Another ACC staffer named Hoover as the top QB in the class, while yet another ACC interviewee said that his school was "pretty high on Hoover."

The other name that came up again and again was Cincinnati QB Brendan Sorsby, who is stepping into the QB job at Texas Tech. The Red Raiders made the CFP behind senior Behren Morton, and plenty of college football insiders think Sorsby can be a difference maker.

A dual-threat star at Cincinnati, Brendan Sorsby is expected to shine at Texas Tech. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

One group of Six staff member noted, "If you put Sorsby on that [Texas Tech] team against Oregon, maybe they win that game." Another G6 staffer picked Sorsby as the top QB citing "a kid who's talented but also has proof of production." One Big Ten staffer noted that Sorsby and Hoover were close to him as the top QB in the class.

History of the Portal Stars

Hoover has impressed during his run at TCU, passing for 9,629 yards and 71 touchdowns as a three-year starter. With a pair of 3,000 yard seasons under his belt, Hoover has been excellent surrounded by mediocre talent. His ceiling may be considerably higher.

Sorsby started out at Indiana, but left the Hoosiers for Cincinnati when Curt Cignetti hit town. He's a dual-threat standout, having thrown for 7,208 yards and 60 scores while rushing for another 1,295 yards and 22 touchdowns between his two schools. His dual-threat skill set felt like a natural fit at a defense-heavy Texas Tech squad that will look to make another CFP run in 2026.