Paul Finebaum Names SEC Quarterback Who Could Transfer 'in Two Seconds'

ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum says Arch Manning can walk away from Texas whenever he wants, with the Longhorns quarterback free to transfer or enter the NFL Draft no matter how Saturday’s game against No. 7 Ole Miss unfolds.

Finebaum made the point Friday on ESPN’s “Get Up,” telling host Mike Greenberg that Manning “can go to another team in two seconds, or he can go to the draft.”

Finebaum says Manning holds the options

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“As big a game as this is for Arch Manning, and I think when it’s over, he’ll have a better idea, this is an even bigger game for Sarkisian, because if Texas loses this game, Sarkisian is the one with the bullseye on his back,” Finebaum said. “Arch Manning can figure out what he wants to do. He can go to another team in two seconds, or he can go to the draft. But Sarkisian may not have any runway left because that’s how quickly this fan base will turn on him.”

The SEC Network host’s point rests on Manning’s freedom. Manning redshirted in 2023, so he can return to college in 2027 or declare for a draft that once projected him as a first-round pick. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian, meanwhile, is signed through 2031 with a buyout of about $50.15 million after this season.

Finebaum has floated Manning’s exit before. After last week’s 27-24 loss to Florida, he wondered whether the New Orleans native would “regret the day that he went to play for Steve Sarkisian.”

Why Orlovsky believes Manning will be gone

"Sarkisian is the one with a bullseye on his back. ... Sarkisian may not have any runway left."



—@finebaum on the future of Steve Sarkisian 👀 pic.twitter.com/VdimbDdlYO — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) October 23, 2026

Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky went further on the same segment.

“Arch Manning should not play at Texas next year,” Orlovsky said. “If he’s playing anywhere, it ain’t at Texas.”

Greenberg responded, “Okay, we’ll see.”

Orlovsky first made the argument Tuesday, posting on X that Manning should return to college “and definitely not at Texas.” He isn’t alone, as calls for Manning to transfer have grown louder, with Indiana and Miami floated as landing spots.

Manning entered the season as a Heisman Trophy candidate but has completed 63.9% of his passes for 1,295 yards with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions through six games. Florida sacked him five times, and Texas has fallen from No. 1 to No. 19 after back-to-back losses to unranked Oklahoma and Florida.

What Manning faces against Ole Miss

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Sarkisian kept Manning as the starter but gave backup KJ Lacey first-team reps in practice this week.

“I need to see a better version of Arch Manning, like I need to see a better version of a lot of guys on our offensive football team,” Sarkisian said Monday.

Manning answered Thursday by promising to play faster and with less hesitation. “I’m gonna die on the hill of letting it rip,” he said.

Finebaum still picked Texas to win, the only analyst on Friday’s show to do so. Ole Miss (5-1) and Texas kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC from Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, where a third straight loss would drop the Longhorns to 4-3.