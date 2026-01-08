Three major college football programs fighting for SEC WR transfer

The NCAA transfer portal has officially opened for all college football players seeking new programs to play for next season. The portal opened on Friday and will remain open until Jan. 16.

Over 3,000 college football players decided to enter the portal in the weeks after the regular season ended. Most of the talk has centered around the quarterbacks shuffling in the Power Four ranks, but multiple noteworthy offensive skill players are also searching for new destinations.

One of these offensive skill players headed for the portal is former Vanderbilt wide receiver Tre Richardson. He will have potentially two seasons of eligibility remaining at his fourth school, as he began his career at the junior college level.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pounder began his college career at Hutchinson Community College in Hutchinson, Kansas, in 2023. He grabbed 15 receptions for 365 yards and four touchdowns in his lone season with the Blue Dragons.

Richardson transferred to Division II Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas, in the 2024 offseason. He caught 52 passes for 983 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Ichabods, including a 229-yard performance at Central Missouri. He gained an additional 240 yards on the ground with Washburn in 2024.

Richardson transferred to Vanderbilt in 2025, where he became the Commodores' lead receiver. He made 46 catches for a team-leading 806 yards and seven touchdowns, logging more than 100 receiving yards in games against Auburn, Kentucky and Iowa.

The productive output in just one season at the FBS level has multiple Power Four programs interested in Richardson in the portal. Jordan Scruggs of 247Sports reported Richardson had scheduled a third visit following the first two he previously scheduled.

Vanderbilt WR transfer Tre Richardson is set to visit Texas this weekend according to a source @Horns247 | #HookEm | @247SportsPortal



Richardson is coming off a Georgia visit and will visit Louisville before he makes it to Austinhttps://t.co/kGVa7BLxzT pic.twitter.com/jHsMxXAcSj — Jordan Scruggs (@JScruggs247) January 7, 2026

Georgia

Kirby Smart used the portal to add most of the wide receivers to Georgia's 2025 team. Of the four featured in the offense, Dillon Bell was the lone receiver Smart recruited to Athens out of high school.

Zachariah Branch (USC), Colbie Young (Miami), London Humphreys (Vanderbilt) and Noah Thomas (Texas A&M) all came to Georgia via the portal the past two seasons. While Branch's twitch is hard to replicate, Richardson would add a similar touch of speed to the Georgia offense should he play there in 2026.

Louisville

STILL FROM VIDEO: Louisville coach Jeff Brohm talks about facing Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl. | Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jeff Brohm's four most productive wide receivers in 2025 have no eligibility left for next season. TreyShun Hurry, Louisville's fifth most productive wide receiver in 2025, has entered the transfer portal.

Brohm is no stranger to using the portal, as Caullin Lacy (South Alabama) and Dacari Collins (Clemson and NC State) both found their way to Louisville through the transfer portal. Richardson could be a key addition to help Lincoln Kienholz in the passing game next season.

Texas

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Despite Arch Manning's return in 2026, the Longhorns' receiving core has thinned in the offseason. Parker Livingstone transferred to Oklahoma, and DeAndre Moore Jr. is also in the portal.

Texas will have a pair of key returnees in Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley V, who contributed to their passing game in 2025. Both are taller, rangier receivers, and while they possess speed, the potential addition of Richardson could bring another element of speed to the offense.