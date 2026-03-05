Lane Kiffin Calls Out NCAA Over Issue Shared by College Football Coaches
Four-year players at any single SEC school have just about gone the way of the dinosaur. Of course, there's a multitude of factors in play-- the transfer portal, NIL money, constant coaching shifts. But it was a bit surprising to see some college football intelligensia, from Lane Kiffin to David Pollack, weigh in on the topic.
Kiffin Hammers NCAA
Kiffin shared a graphic noting that in SEC basketball terms, the entire conference has exactly one player celebrating Senior Night who spent his four or five year career at that same school-- Mississippi State's Shawn Jones Jr. While the other major conferences have a few more such players (The Big Ten leads with 10), there's clearly an absolute minority of one-stop players.
David Pollack Concurs
Kiffin wasn't the only notable member of the college football community to share his take. Analyst David Pollack stepped in with his own social media take in support of Kiffin's point.
Pollack, a product of the old-school model, spent four season at Georgia before heading to the NFL. While his career was shortened there due to injury, Pollack is forever associated with his days at Georgia. Of course, it's an open question whether Pollack might have been more open to moving around had he played in the era of NIL.
For that matter, Kiffin is a fairly unusual pick to defend traditional approaches to college eligibility. LSU just signed one of the nation's most extensive and exclusive transfer portal classes, adding 40 players to his LSU roster (while 33 Tigers headed out of town).
For that matter, KIffin is coming off the only stint of four full seasons he spent at one school since he began coaching in 1997. He held the Ole Miss job from 2020 through 2025, but has otherwise bounced schools more than any quarterback looking for another school.
Indeed, several fans bounced the potential for hypocrisy off of Kiffin on social media.
The Era of Constant Movement
It's beyond argument that transferring has become a college football lifestyle. Back in December, CBS's Emily Proud noted that of eight 2023 and 2024 five-star recruits who played quarterback, the only one of the eight who had NOT transferred was Texas's Arch Manning. Obviously, it's not just rank and file players who are utilizing the portal in an extensive manner.
But with transfer frequency becoming such an issue that even Lane Kiffin speaks out, it's clear that the NCAA has an issue moving forward. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey recently drew headlines by suggesting a return to a "one transfer free" rule intended to limit the constant movement. But the ultimate solution seems far away from reach.
Joe is a journalist and writer who covers college and professional sports. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. His last book, A Fine Team Man, is about Jackie Robinson and the lives he changed. Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum show and numerous other television and radio shows. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments with Saturday Down South and still loves telling the stories of sports past and present.