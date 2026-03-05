Lane Kiffin Calls Out NCAA Over Issue Shared by College Football Coaches

Four-year players at any single SEC school have just about gone the way of the dinosaur. Of course, there's a multitude of factors in play-- the transfer portal, NIL money, constant coaching shifts. But it was a bit surprising to see some college football intelligensia, from Lane Kiffin to David Pollack, weigh in on the topic.

Kiffin Hammers NCAA

Kiffin shared a graphic noting that in SEC basketball terms, the entire conference has exactly one player celebrating Senior Night who spent his four or five year career at that same school-- Mississippi State's Shawn Jones Jr. While the other major conferences have a few more such players (The Big Ten leads with 10), there's clearly an absolute minority of one-stop players.

What a great system we have now @NCAA https://t.co/sX6FS2Vvo4 — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) March 4, 2026

David Pollack Concurs

Kiffin wasn't the only notable member of the college football community to share his take. Analyst David Pollack stepped in with his own social media take in support of Kiffin's point.

Pollack, a product of the old-school model, spent four season at Georgia before heading to the NFL. While his career was shortened there due to injury, Pollack is forever associated with his days at Georgia. Of course, it's an open question whether Pollack might have been more open to moving around had he played in the era of NIL.

For that matter, Kiffin is a fairly unusual pick to defend traditional approaches to college eligibility. LSU just signed one of the nation's most extensive and exclusive transfer portal classes, adding 40 players to his LSU roster (while 33 Tigers headed out of town).

For that matter, KIffin is coming off the only stint of four full seasons he spent at one school since he began coaching in 1997. He held the Ole Miss job from 2020 through 2025, but has otherwise bounced schools more than any quarterback looking for another school.

Indeed, several fans bounced the potential for hypocrisy off of Kiffin on social media.

What a great system where a coach who promise to grow, develop, and be a model for young men quits on his team in the middle of a season basis solely on an idea of hope. — FJ (@FredJohnsonf2) March 4, 2026

Maybe more players would stay at their current school if their coach didn't leave halfway through the playoffs? — Steve Rogers (@clutch2999) March 4, 2026

The Era of Constant Movement

It's beyond argument that transferring has become a college football lifestyle. Back in December, CBS's Emily Proud noted that of eight 2023 and 2024 five-star recruits who played quarterback, the only one of the eight who had NOT transferred was Texas's Arch Manning. Obviously, it's not just rank and file players who are utilizing the portal in an extensive manner.

Eight 5⭐️ QBs between the 2023 & 2024 classes... Only 1 has never entered the transfer portal - Arch Manning.



2023: Manning, Nico Iamaleava, Dante Moore, Jackson Arnold, Malachi Nelson

2024: DJ Lagway, Dylan Raiola, Julian Sayin — Emily Proud (@emily_proud) December 15, 2025

But with transfer frequency becoming such an issue that even Lane Kiffin speaks out, it's clear that the NCAA has an issue moving forward. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey recently drew headlines by suggesting a return to a "one transfer free" rule intended to limit the constant movement. But the ultimate solution seems far away from reach.