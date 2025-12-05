Three possible transfer QBs who could quickly reshape all of college football

A glance at the top of the college football standings reveals a distinct trend among the nation’s elite programs. Powerhouses such as the Ohio State Buckeyes, Indiana Hoosiers, Oregon Ducks, Ole Miss Rebels and Oklahoma Sooners share a key roster construction philosophy. They all rely on imported talent behind center to drive their championship aspirations. It is a strategy that has defined the modern era of the sport.

"What do these five teams all have in common? The starting quarterback is a transfer," said CBS Sports college football analyst Adam Breneman in a video shared to his social media. The impact of the transfer portal has become undeniable in determining title contenders.

Breneman pointed to the success of last year's national champion, Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (Kansas State), as proof of this shift. The analyst noted that acquiring the right signal-caller often determines if a team’s season is a success or a failure.

He has witnessed this dynamic firsthand while calling games across the country. Breneman is now tracking three specific players who could change the landscape next season. He believes these passers are the names to watch when the window opens.

While their current situations vary, they all possess the talent to immediately alter the competitive balance of the sport.

Key Quarterback Targets For The Transfer Portal

The first player on the list has gained significant experience quickly. He is a second-year starter for the NC State Wolfpack who already has nearly 20 career starts. Breneman notes that CJ Bailey recently led his team to an upset victory over a top-10 opponent. His claim to fame was previously being the high school quarterback for Jeremiah Smith, but now he is generating buzz for the 2027 NFL Draft.

"He's got a nice arm with great talent outside the pocket, consistently extending plays and finding his weapons downfield," Breneman said.

NC State quarterback CJ Bailey (11) has over 5,200 yards and 40 touchdowns over two seasons with the Wolfpack. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Despite his ability to scramble, Bailey ranks 18th in the FBS in EPA when inside the pocket. The analyst suggests a return home to Miami could be a logical fit for Bailey.

The second option represents a different kind of story. He joined the North Texas Mean Green as a walk-on after never starting a game in high school. Breneman called one of Drew Mestemaker's games this year and came away impressed. He described the quarterback as "electric with a big-time arm." Mestemaker ranks first in passes of 15 or more yards.

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers could benefit from a fresh start with a new program in 2026. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co Inc SC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The high school head coach must not have been very smart," Breneman joked regarding Mestemaker's lack of playing time as a prep athlete.

With North Texas head coach Eric Morris departing the program, Breneman speculates the two could move as a package deal. He believes Mestemaker has earned the right to "punch up" to a Power Four school.

Transfer portal QBs can swing an entire season now.



This year I’m keeping an eye on three guys who could move and make an immediate impact:



- CJ Bailey (NC State)

- Drew Mestemaker (North Texas)

- LaNorris Sellers (South Carolina)



Let’s break it down 👇 pic.twitter.com/UTkGPMzygd — Adam Breneman (@AdamBreneman81) December 4, 2025

A starter for the South Carolina Gamecocks rounds out the list. LaNorris Sellers entered the season with high expectations as a potential first-round pick. However, the team struggled to replicate its previous success. Breneman points out that Sellers possesses "insane upside" and NFL tools but has suffered from regression this year.

A transfer might be necessary to find a system that fits his style. His departure would likely include his younger brother, Jayden, who wishes to play alongside him.

