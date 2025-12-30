Top 5 transfer portal landing spots for Colorado WR Omarion Miller

In his third season at Colorado, wide receiver Omarion Miller reminded everyone why he was such a highly coveted four-star prospect coming out of high school.

Miller enjoyed a breakout season with the Buffaloes, hauling in 45 passes for 808 yards and 8 touchdowns to earn second-team All-Big 12 honors this fall.

He's now looking to parlay that success into a new opportunity elsewhere while declaring his intention to enter the transfer portal when it opens Jan. 2.

Colorado's offense was unreliable as the Buffs struggled to a 3-9 finish, but Miller had at least 80 yards in six of those games while finishing with an excellent November that included 91 receiving yards and 2 TDs vs. Arizona, a season-high 131 yards and a TD vs. West Virginia and a season-best 8 catches for 121 yards vs. Kansas State.

Overall, he finishes his three years at Colorado with 66 catches for 1,258 yards and 10 TDs.

On3 ranks Miller as the fourth-best receiver and No. 29 overall transfer among players who have announced their intentions to enter the portal.

So where will he play in 2026? Here are five potential landing spots for Miller.

(The NCAA transfer portal window is Jan. 2-16, and players can't officially enter the portal or be contacted by other teams until then.)

Omarion Miller was a four-star recruit out of Louisiana before landing at Colorado. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

LSU Tigers

Miller is from Vivian, Louisiana, and committed early to LSU while in high school before switching his commitment to Nebraska and again to Colorado.

But it could make perfect sense for the Louisiana native to return home and finish at the in-state school with which he initially felt a connection, especially with Lane Kiffin bringing his explosive offense to Baton Rouge and the Tigers losing their top three receivers.

Barion Brown (53 catches for 532 yards and 1 TD) and Zavion Thomas (41-488-4) were seniors this season, while Aaron Anderson (33-398-0) is leaving for the NFL draft as well.

USC Trojans

There hasn't been a year under Lincoln Riley at USC when he hasn't loaded up on wide receivers in the transfer portal. Some of those years, he already had a loaded depth chart and didn't necessarily need the reinforcements, yet he's always remained aggressive in stocking that position in particular.

Well, this time Riley and the Trojans actually do need help there.

Biletnikoff Award winner Makai Lemon (79 catches for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns) and Ja'Kobi Lane (49-745-4) are to the NFL, leaving rising sophomore Tanook Hines (28-398-2) as the top returning wideout and really the only returning receiver with any notable production for the Trojans.

It would not surprise at all to see Riley and USC make a run at a couple high-profile WR transfers.

Auburn Tigers

Auburn is losing star receiver Cam Coleman (56-708-5) and fellow wideouts Malcolm Simmons (25-457-2), Perry Thompson (17-154), Horatio Fields (12-106-1) and Cam'Ron King to the transfer portal, so the Tigers will clearly need to use the portal to rebuild that unit.

The Tigers could be an attractive landing spot for Miller, with head coach Alex Golesh taking over after leading the third-ranked offense in the country at USF (488.7 yards per game), and the potential that his Bulls QB, Byrum Brown, could follow him to Auburn.

Michigan Wolverines

Wide receiver is considered one of the paramount portal needs for Michigan as it looks to find another star pass-catcher to pair with emerging young playmaker Andrew Marsh and give quarterback Bryce Underwood more weapons in the passing game.

The Wolverines are losing second-leading receiver Donaven McCulley (35-534-3), and there was a steep drop-off in production behind the team's top two wideouts.

New Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham coached against Miller while at Utah this season (Miller had 3 catches for 59 yards in that game), so he is already familiar with the former Buff.

Nebraska Cornhuskers

This may be a stretch, but it feels worth mentioning, given that Miller was committed to Nebraska for nearly five months in his initial recruitment out of high school.

Why is it a stretch, then? Well, his Nebraska recruitment had a ton to do with Nebraska's wide receivers coach/interim head coach at the time, Mickey Joseph, a fellow Louisiana native. When Joseph was fired after an arrest for domestic violence, Miller decommitted around the same time, just as head coach Matt Rhule was taking over.

That said, Nebraska plans to be aggressive in the transfer portal this year, with Rhule saying the program finally has the NIL funding needed to add major pieces to the roster.

Leading receiver Nyziah Hunter (43-617-5) is expected back, but the Huskers will be looking to replace veteran wideout Dane Key (35-424-5).

While Miller's initial interest in Nebraska was largely driven by a personal connection that no longer exists, he is familiar with the program and campus/facilities, having taken an official visit to Lincoln during high school. Maybe Rhule can get him thinking about a starring role in the Big Ten once more.