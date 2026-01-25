Two major college football coaches spark heated debate amid transfer portal controversy

Luke Ferrelli (Carlsbad, California) redshirted as a true freshman at California before breaking out in 2025 as a starting off-the-ball linebacker.

In 2025, he recorded 91 tackles, second on the team and a nation-leading total among freshmen, along with five tackles for loss, one sack, and one interception, production that earned him ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year honors and Freshman All-America recognition.

Unfortunately, Ferrelli announced his decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal on Dec. 31, 2025, leaving the Golden Bears without one of their most productive young building blocks.

After visiting Clemson, he committed to the Tigers on Jan. 6, 2026, and participated in early winter team activities. However, reports later indicated Ferrelli re-entered the transfer portal on Jan. 21, 2026, before committing to Ole Miss the following day.

Then, on Friday, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney publicly accused Ole Miss and defensive coordinator Pete Golding of “blatant tampering” involving Ferrelli.

Swinney said Clemson had submitted evidence to the NCAA and informed ACC leadership after what he described as repeated contact from Ole Miss personnel while Ferrelli was already signed and on Clemson’s campus.

Among the specifics Swinney cited were an alleged text message to Ferrelli reading, “I know you’re signed, but what is your buyout,” phone calls involving Ole Miss players and staff, and Ferrelli showing Clemson a photograph of a substantial check purportedly connected to Ole Miss.

Swinney said Clemson filed a formal complaint with the NCAA on Jan. 16 and warned that if tampering is allowed to occur without consequence, “we have no rules and we have no governance.”

Clemson athletic director Graham Neff added that the school is exploring potential legal options if the NCAA fails to act.

Fans online were quick to weigh in on the controversy.

"If Clemson has the evidence it says it has, Ole Miss is in trouble. NCAA may make an example of them," said one user.

"There ain't tampering in CFB. The players aren't employees. No CBA. Cry a little harder Dabo," another fan replied.

"Dabo is a deer in headlights with this whole portal/NIL thing 😂," one other user responded.

"I honestly have no problem with Dabo doing this," another fan fired back.

"Ole Miss is sad man. Shame on Pete Golding," said another fan.

"The problem is all these coaches are breaking rules, but complaining about it when it happens to them. And I’m not talking about just this case I’m talking about across the board and that’s the biggest issue," one other user replied.

California Golden Bears linebacker Luke Ferrelli (41) during the fourth quarter against the UC Davis Aggies | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

As of the latest reports, Ole Miss and Golding have either denied wrongdoing or declined to issue detailed public rebuttals.

Analysts are now debating whether the reported contacts qualify as NCAA tampering or rules violations, and whether any financial inducements could make the situation more serious.

