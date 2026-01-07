Two major college football programs linked to 3,000-yard transfer portal QB

A standout signal-caller with more than 3,000 passing yards just shook the college football world by entering the transfer portal despite recently committing to stay with his current team.

This decision comes only a few days after the sophomore quarterback signed a significant contract that was expected to keep him in place for the 2026 season. Industry insiders suggest the financial terms of that deal were among the most lucrative in the country for his position.

The move has created an immediate legal and administrative standoff because the university intends to fight for the validity of the signed agreement. This player led his team to victory in the LA Bowl against Boise State, accounting for four touchdowns through the air.

His departure is not just a roster change but a potential test case for the future of player contracts in the era of modern collegiate athletics.

National recruiting experts have identified two powerhouse programs from the SEC and the ACC as the primary landing spots for the versatile passer. The player indicated on social media that he must prioritize his own future even though his current school claims he is still under contract.

This development has caught the attention of conference officials who previously supported other member schools in similar contractual disputes.

LSU, Miami emerge as potential suitors for Demond Williams Jr.

The race for Demond Williams Jr. is heating up as LSU and Miami look to secure one of the most productive dual-threat talents available in the portal.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound signal-caller finished his 2025 campaign with 3,065 passing yards and 25 touchdowns while completing nearly 70% of his throws for the Washington Huskies. His ability to extend plays with his legs added another 611 rushing yards and six scores to his impressive season total.

Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2) led the Huskies to a 9-4 record in 2025. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

LSU is reportedly a team to watch as the Tigers continue to evaluate their options under center following recent shifts in the transfer market, according to On3's Pete Nakos. Sources indicate that Miami is also expressing a strong interest in the All-Big Ten honorable mention selection to bolster its quarterback room.

Williams has entered the portal with a do-not-contact tag, which suggests he likely has a clear idea of his preferred destination.

The situation in Seattle remains complicated as the Washington athletic department prepares to pursue legal avenues to enforce the deal Williams signed last week.

LSU will not be the only factor in this recruitment: https://t.co/zAJAUqCzob https://t.co/tmMrB2Nyif — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) January 7, 2026

Head coach Jedd Fisch and Williams are represented by the same agency, which complicates the ongoing negotiations. While the legal battle unfolds, the Big Ten Conference is expected to monitor the case closely to determine whether schools can enforce multi-year financial agreements with players.

The Huskies will likely seek clarity on the roster before entering the offseason training cycle as they look to replace the production of a player who amassed 4,009 passing yards over his career.

