Two-time college football All-American enters transfer portal

A dominant Division II defender has officially decided to explore his options in the transfer portal. The University of Texas Permian Basin linebacker leaves the program as one of the most decorated players in its history. His departure marks a significant moment for the team following a record-breaking campaign that garnered national attention.

The standout performer earned All-American honors for the second consecutive year after anchoring his defense throughout the 2025 season. CBS Sports reporters Chris Hummer and Matt Zenitz first reported the news of his decision to transfer. He leaves having established himself as a premier talent in the Lone Star Conference and a highly productive playmaker at the collegiate level.

Tristan Exline finished his junior year with a career-high 143 tackles and 20 tackles for loss. The China Spring, Texas, native started every regular-season game for the Falcons and served as a team captain. His consistent production and durability helped him secure the Lone Star Conference Defensive Player of the Year award. He became the first player in program history to earn that specific distinction.

Tristan Exline stats, Lone Star Conference records

The 6-foot-1 linebacker produced one of the most statistically impressive seasons in NCAA Division II football this year. Exline logged over 100 tackles for the first time in his career and finished with 104 during the regular season alone. His final stat line included 59 solo stops and 4.5 sacks. He also added two forced fumbles and an interception to his resume.

His ability to disrupt opposing offenses placed him near the top of several national leaderboards. Exline ranked seventh in the entire division for tackles for loss and sat 11th in solo tackles. He tied for 21st in total tackles across the country. Within his own conference, he led the league in tackles for loss and finished just one stop shy of the lead for total tackles.

The junior defender delivered massive performances in key games throughout the fall schedule. He recorded a season-high 20 tackles in an October matchup against Central Washington. He matched that elite production later in the year with 20 stops against Eastern New Mexico. That specific game also saw him tally six tackles for loss and a sack. He closed out his year with another 20-tackle outing against Harding in December.

Voters recognized his impact by naming him the Lone Star Conference Linebacker of the Year for the second time. He was also a two-time First-Team All-LSC selection. His 20 tackles for loss tied the school record for a single season. Exline now sits fourth all-time in the school record books for total tackles with 233 and sacks with 11.

Expectations were high for Exline entering the year. He began the calendar as the Preseason LSC Defensive Player of the Year. He validated that hype by winning multiple LSC Defensive Player of the Week honors. D2Football.com also named him a National Defensive Player of the Week during the season.

