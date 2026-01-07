Two-time national champion sets official visits to major college football programs

The NCAA transfer portal is open for college football players who hope to play for new schools in 2026. The portal opened on Friday and will not close until Jan. 16.

Thousands of players across college football entered the transfer portal after the 2025 regular season concluded.

While most of the talk has centered around quarterbacks moving around the Power Four landscape, many players are simply transferring to schools where they can increase their exposure.

One player on the move in hopes of greater national recognition is former Ferris State quarterback Carson Gulker. He will have one season of eligibility remaining at his second school.

The 6-foot-3, 240-pounder arrived at Ferris State in 2022. He completed 46 of 77 passes for 701 yards and four touchdowns and three interceptions while running for 882 yards and another 31 touchdowns en route to a national championship.

Gulker had another highly productive campaign in 2023. He finished 50-of-80 passing for 722 yards and 10 touchdowns while running for 707 yards and 14 more touchdowns for the Bulldogs.

A broken right leg derailed Gulker's 2024 season. He passed for 27 yards and a touchdown and ran for 98 yards in his abridged season.

Gulker's role in 2025 shifted from that of a running quarterback to an all-around utility piece for Ferris State offensively. He completed 8 of 15 passes for 141 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

On the ground, Gulker ran for another 541 yards and five touchdowns. Gulker also caught 34 passes for 548 yards and seven touchdowns, all of this en route to yet another national championship.

Gulker's diverse skill set, showcased while at Ferris State, is drawing interest from multiple Power Four football programs following his decision to enter the transfer portal. Allen Trieu of 247Sports reported that Gulker has lined up a pair of visits to Power Four programs that are interested in him.

Michigan State

The first of Gulker's two reported visits is to Michigan State on Tuesday. Not only is Michigan State in the same state as Ferris State, but it's also in the same state as Gulker's hometown.

Gulker is from Zeeland, Michigan, about an hour and a half drive from East Lansing. The Spartans lost 2025 starting quarterback Aidan Chiles to the transfer portal, so they may be looking to add new personnel to the room. With everything Gulker did at Ferris State, Michigan State may look to use him in a variety of positions given his skill set.

LSU

Trinidad Chambliss committed to Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss after winning a national championship at Ferris State in 2024. Kiffin has a chance to potentially draw from the Ferris State well again in the 2026 offseason with Gulker.

Gulker's visit to LSU is scheduled for Thursday and Friday. Gulker, in all likelihood, would not play quarterback for the Tigers should he commit, but the versatility may land him in another offensive skill position, such as tight end.