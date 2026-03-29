Two Major Big Ten Programs Among College Football’s 10 Most Hated Teams Ever

College football thrives on the tension between dominant dynasties and the detractors who hope for their downfall. When a program reaches the pinnacle of the sport with elite talent and high-profile personalities, it often becomes a national villain.

This dynamic has defined the legacies of several legendary squads, remembered as much for the disdain they inspired as for their wins. Formerly in the Pac-10 and now in the Big Ten, the 2005 USC Trojans join the 2002 Ohio State Buckeyes as two programs that recently made a list of the 10 most hated college football teams ever.

CBS Sports analyst Brad Crawford highlighted these programs as quintessential examples of how success, controversy, and star power can alienate a national audience. Their inclusion reflects a broader trend where specific seasons alter the trajectory and reputation of entire conferences.

The 2005 USC Trojans were college football's biggest villain

The 2005 USC Trojans represented a "Hollywood" era of dominance that felt untouchable until the final moments of their season. Led by Pete Carroll, this squad possessed an unprecedented concentration of talent, featuring Heisman Trophy winners Matt Leinart and Reggie Bush on the same roster.

While every elite program in the country wanted to replicate USC’s success, few could match its sheer explosive power.

Southern California Trojans running back Reggie Bush (left) and quarterback Matt Leinart arrive at the Rose Bowl for the Bowl Championship Series national championship game in Pasadena, CA. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Trojans averaged 49.1 points per game and led the nation with 579.8 yards per contest, scoring 50 or more points on seven different occasions.

This offensive juggernaut held the national spotlight for years, maintaining a 34-game winning streak that captivated and frustrated fans across the country. The era finally reached its breaking point in the BCS title game against Texas, where Vince Young’s iconic performance snapped the Trojans' run at the top.

How the 2002 Ohio State Buckeyes earned the Luckeyes label

The 2002 Ohio State Buckeyes took a much different path to infamy, earning the "Luckeyes" nickname for their ability to survive high-stakes games through dramatic finishes and officiating luck. Jim Tressel’s team became a national target for skepticism as they navigated a perfect season defined by narrow margins.

No moment from that season is more debated than the defensive pass interference call against Miami’s Glenn Sharpe in the national championship game.

Former Ohio State Buckeyes coach Jim Tressel is held by players from his 2002 National Championship team during a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium. | Greg Bartram-Imagn Images

Official Terry Porter’s late flag gave the Buckeyes a second life in overtime, eventually leading to a 31-24 upset that stunned the defending champions.

Adding to the friction was freshman running back Maurice Clarett, a star whose outspoken nature and "trash-talking" personality made him a lightning rod for criticism. His presence, combined with the controversial nature of their title win, solidified that squad as one of the most polarizing to ever take the field.