Every College Football Power Conference's Spring Game Schedule for 2026
Spring is in the air and that doesn't just mean the return of baseball but football too. College, that is.
Starting in Feb. and March, college programs across the country will spring forward into the 2026 season by opening spring camps. The NCAA allows for 15 on-field practice dates, each of which must be completed in a 34-day period. Traditionally, schools will conclude spring practice by fielding a spring game, intrasquad scrimmages that give coaches and the media extended looks at any position battles while also bringing a hefty number of fans to the program's respective stadiums.
As such, spring practice and games have garnered quite a bit of attention over the years. It's worth noting that given the elimination of the spring transfer portal window, some programs could return to the traditional spring game format while others may resemble more of a scrimmage. It's all apart of college football's ever-evolving calendar. That said, here's a look at when every Power 4 conference team will open spring practice and have its 2026 spring game.
Note: Schools listed with an asterisk next to the date of the spring game either aren't scheduling a traditional spring game this year or it's not yet clear when the game will occur.
SEC
School
Camp Start Date
Spring Game/Camp End Date
Alabama Crimson Tide
March 8
April 11
Arkansas Razorbacks
March 15
April 25
Auburn Tigers
March 17
April 18
Florida Gators
March 3
April 11
Georgia Bulldogs
March 17
April 18
Kentucky Wildcats
March 10
April 18
LSU Tigers
March 24
April 24*
Mississippi State Bulldogs
March 17
April 11*
Missouri Tigers
Feb. 27
March 19*
Oklahoma Sooners
March 9
April 18
Ole Miss Rebels
March 27
April 19*
South Carolina Gamecocks
March 4
April 11*
Tennessee Volunteers
March 16
April 11
Texas Longhorns
March 9
April 18
Texas A&M Aggies
March 20
April 18
Vanderbilt Commodores
March 17
April 18
Big Ten
School
Camp Start Date
Spring Game/Camp End Date
Illinois Fighting Illini
March 23
TBD*
Indiana Hoosiers
March 26
April 23
Iowa Hawkeyes
March 23
April 25
Maryland Terrapins
March 24
April 25
Michigan Wolverines
March 17
April 18
Michigan State Spartans
March 17
April 18
Minnesota Golden Gophers
March 24
April 25
Nebraska Cornhuskers
Feb. 21
March 28
Northwestern Wildcats
TBD
TBD
Ohio State Buckeyes
March 10
April 18
Oregon Ducks
March 12
April 25
Penn State Nittany Lions
March 24
April 25
Purdue Boilermakers
March 3
April 11
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
March 27
TBD
UCLA Bruins
April 2
May 2
USC Trojans
March 3
April 4
Washington Huskies
March 31
May 1
Wisconsin Badgers
March 19
April 30
ACC
School
Camp Start Date
Spring Game/Camp End Date
Boston College
March 10
April 11
Cal
March 18
April 18
Clemson
Feb. 25
March 28
Duke
March 19
April 18
Florida State
March 9
TBD*
Georgia Tech
March 10
April 18
Louisville
March 17
April 17
Miami
March 24
April 18
NC State
Feb. 24
April 3*
North Carolina
March 24
April 25*
Pitt
March 2
April 11
SMU
March 24
April 17
Stanford
March 31
TBD
Syracuse
March 20
April 11
Virginia
March 16
April 18
Virginia Tech
March 17
April 18
Wake Forest
March 20
April 18*
Big 12
School
Camp Start Date
Spring Game/Camp End Date
Arizona
March 24
April 25
Arizona State
March 19
TBD
BYU
Feb. 27
April 3*
Cincinnati
March 9
April 18
Colorado
March 2
April 11
Houston
March 9
April 18
Kansas
March 26
April 17*
Kansas State
March 26
April 25*
Oklahoma State
March 9
April 18
Texas Tech
March 10
April 17
UCF
March 31
May 2*
Utah
March 19
April 18*
West Virginia
March 7
April 18
Independent
School
Camp Start Date
Spring Game/Camp End Date
Notre Dame
March 20
April 25
Why are some college football teams not having a spring game in 2026?
Whle some schools have returned to the traditional spring game format with the spring transfer portal window eliminated—and with it the fear of rival teams having added scouting opportunities—other schools have opted to hold a scrimmage or no spring game at all. Why? Some schools have introduced new head coaches or new coordinators on one side of the ball and aren't keen to give other teams a potential early look at their new scheme by putting tape out there. Other programs are seeking to minimize any potential injuries that could arise from a spring game. Then, in the case of Missouri, construction on Memorial Stadium has resulted in the lack of a spring game.
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Tim Capurso is a staff writer for Sports Illustrated, primarily covering MLB, college football and college basketball. Before joining SI in November 2023, Capurso worked at RotoBaller and ClutchPoints and is a graduate of Assumption University. When he's not working, he can be found at the gym, reading a book or enjoying a good hike. A resident of New York, Capurso openly wonders if the Giants will ever be a winning football team again.