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Every College Football Power Conference's Spring Game Schedule for 2026

Here's when each Power 4 college football team will open spring practice and field its spring game in 2026.
Tim Capurso|
Arch Manning and Texas are eyeing a deep College Football Playoff run entering his second full year as a starter.
Arch Manning and Texas are eyeing a deep College Football Playoff run entering his second full year as a starter. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Spring is in the air and that doesn't just mean the return of baseball but football too. College, that is.

Starting in Feb. and March, college programs across the country will spring forward into the 2026 season by opening spring camps. The NCAA allows for 15 on-field practice dates, each of which must be completed in a 34-day period. Traditionally, schools will conclude spring practice by fielding a spring game, intrasquad scrimmages that give coaches and the media extended looks at any position battles while also bringing a hefty number of fans to the program's respective stadiums.

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As such, spring practice and games have garnered quite a bit of attention over the years. It's worth noting that given the elimination of the spring transfer portal window, some programs could return to the traditional spring game format while others may resemble more of a scrimmage. It's all apart of college football's ever-evolving calendar. That said, here's a look at when every Power 4 conference team will open spring practice and have its 2026 spring game.

Note: Schools listed with an asterisk next to the date of the spring game either aren't scheduling a traditional spring game this year or it's not yet clear when the game will occur.

SEC

Alabama Crimson Tide, Keelon Russell, Austin Mack
All eyes will be on the competition between Alabama quarterbacks Austin Mack (#10) and Keelon Russell (#12) this spring. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

School

Camp Start Date

Spring Game/Camp End Date

Alabama Crimson Tide

March 8

April 11

Arkansas Razorbacks

March 15

April 25

Auburn Tigers

March 17

April 18

Florida Gators

March 3

April 11

Georgia Bulldogs

March 17

April 18

Kentucky Wildcats

March 10

April 18

LSU Tigers

March 24

April 24*

Mississippi State Bulldogs

March 17

April 11*

Missouri Tigers

Feb. 27

March 19*

Oklahoma Sooners

March 9

April 18

Ole Miss Rebels

March 27

April 19*

South Carolina Gamecocks

March 4

April 11*

Tennessee Volunteers

March 16

April 11

Texas Longhorns

March 9

April 18

Texas A&M Aggies

March 20

April 18

Vanderbilt Commodores

March 17

April 18

Big Ten

Indiana Hoosiers, College Football
Indiana enters its title defense under Curt Cignetti having to replace starting QB Fernando Mendoza, two running backs, two wide receivers and several talented defensive players. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

School

Camp Start Date

Spring Game/Camp End Date

Illinois Fighting Illini

March 23

TBD*

Indiana Hoosiers

March 26

April 23

Iowa Hawkeyes

March 23

April 25

Maryland Terrapins

March 24

April 25

Michigan Wolverines

March 17

April 18

Michigan State Spartans

March 17

April 18

Minnesota Golden Gophers

March 24

April 25

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Feb. 21

March 28

Northwestern Wildcats

TBD

TBD

Ohio State Buckeyes

March 10

April 18

Oregon Ducks

March 12

April 25

Penn State Nittany Lions

March 24

April 25

Purdue Boilermakers

March 3

April 11

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

March 27

TBD

UCLA Bruins

April 2

May 2

USC Trojans

March 3

April 4

Washington Huskies

March 31

May 1

Wisconsin Badgers

March 19

April 30

ACC

Dabo Swinney, Clemson Tigers
How will Dabo Swinney rebound from Clemson's worst season in over a decade? | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

School

Camp Start Date

Spring Game/Camp End Date

Boston College

March 10

April 11

Cal

March 18

April 18

Clemson

Feb. 25

March 28

Duke

March 19

April 18

Florida State

March 9

TBD*

Georgia Tech

March 10

April 18

Louisville

March 17

April 17

Miami

March 24

April 18

NC State

Feb. 24

April 3*

North Carolina

March 24

April 25*

Pitt

March 2

April 11

SMU

March 24

April 17

Stanford

March 31

TBD

Syracuse

March 20

April 11

Virginia

March 16

April 18

Virginia Tech

March 17

April 18

Wake Forest

March 20

April 18*

Big 12

BYU Cougars, Bear Bachmeier
BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier could take a big step forward in 2026. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

School

Camp Start Date

Spring Game/Camp End Date

Arizona

March 24

April 25

Arizona State

March 19

TBD

BYU

Feb. 27

April 3*

Cincinnati

March 9

April 18

Colorado

March 2

April 11

Houston

March 9

April 18

Kansas

March 26

April 17*

Kansas State

March 26

April 25*

Oklahoma State

March 9

April 18

Texas Tech

March 10

April 17

UCF

March 31

May 2*

Utah

March 19

April 18*

West Virginia

March 7

April 18

Independent

Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Marcus Freeman
Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame are eyeing a national title in 2026. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

School

Camp Start Date

Spring Game/Camp End Date

Notre Dame

March 20

April 25

Why are some college football teams not having a spring game in 2026?

Whle some schools have returned to the traditional spring game format with the spring transfer portal window eliminated—and with it the fear of rival teams having added scouting opportunities—other schools have opted to hold a scrimmage or no spring game at all. Why? Some schools have introduced new head coaches or new coordinators on one side of the ball and aren't keen to give other teams a potential early look at their new scheme by putting tape out there. Other programs are seeking to minimize any potential injuries that could arise from a spring game. Then, in the case of Missouri, construction on Memorial Stadium has resulted in the lack of a spring game.

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Tim Capurso
TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer for Sports Illustrated, primarily covering MLB, college football and college basketball. Before joining SI in November 2023, Capurso worked at RotoBaller and ClutchPoints and is a graduate of Assumption University. When he's not working, he can be found at the gym, reading a book or enjoying a good hike. A resident of New York, Capurso openly wonders if the Giants will ever be a winning football team again.

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