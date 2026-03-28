Every College Football Power Conference's Spring Game Schedule for 2026

Spring is in the air and that doesn't just mean the return of baseball but football too. College, that is.

Starting in Feb. and March, college programs across the country will spring forward into the 2026 season by opening spring camps. The NCAA allows for 15 on-field practice dates, each of which must be completed in a 34-day period. Traditionally, schools will conclude spring practice by fielding a spring game, intrasquad scrimmages that give coaches and the media extended looks at any position battles while also bringing a hefty number of fans to the program's respective stadiums.

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As such, spring practice and games have garnered quite a bit of attention over the years. It's worth noting that given the elimination of the spring transfer portal window, some programs could return to the traditional spring game format while others may resemble more of a scrimmage. It's all apart of college football's ever-evolving calendar. That said, here's a look at when every Power 4 conference team will open spring practice and have its 2026 spring game.

Note: Schools listed with an asterisk next to the date of the spring game either aren't scheduling a traditional spring game this year or it's not yet clear when the game will occur.

SEC

All eyes will be on the competition between Alabama quarterbacks Austin Mack (#10) and Keelon Russell (#12) this spring. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

School Camp Start Date Spring Game/Camp End Date Alabama Crimson Tide March 8 April 11 Arkansas Razorbacks March 15 April 25 Auburn Tigers March 17 April 18 Florida Gators March 3 April 11 Georgia Bulldogs March 17 April 18 Kentucky Wildcats March 10 April 18 LSU Tigers March 24 April 24* Mississippi State Bulldogs March 17 April 11* Missouri Tigers Feb. 27 March 19* Oklahoma Sooners March 9 April 18 Ole Miss Rebels March 27 April 19* South Carolina Gamecocks March 4 April 11* Tennessee Volunteers March 16 April 11 Texas Longhorns March 9 April 18 Texas A&M Aggies March 20 April 18 Vanderbilt Commodores March 17 April 18

Big Ten

Indiana enters its title defense under Curt Cignetti having to replace starting QB Fernando Mendoza, two running backs, two wide receivers and several talented defensive players. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

School Camp Start Date Spring Game/Camp End Date Illinois Fighting Illini March 23 TBD* Indiana Hoosiers March 26 April 23 Iowa Hawkeyes March 23 April 25 Maryland Terrapins March 24 April 25 Michigan Wolverines March 17 April 18 Michigan State Spartans March 17 April 18 Minnesota Golden Gophers March 24 April 25 Nebraska Cornhuskers Feb. 21 March 28 Northwestern Wildcats TBD TBD Ohio State Buckeyes March 10 April 18 Oregon Ducks March 12 April 25 Penn State Nittany Lions March 24 April 25 Purdue Boilermakers March 3 April 11 Rutgers Scarlet Knights March 27 TBD UCLA Bruins April 2 May 2 USC Trojans March 3 April 4 Washington Huskies March 31 May 1 Wisconsin Badgers March 19 April 30

ACC

How will Dabo Swinney rebound from Clemson's worst season in over a decade? | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

School Camp Start Date Spring Game/Camp End Date Boston College March 10 April 11 Cal March 18 April 18 Clemson Feb. 25 March 28 Duke March 19 April 18 Florida State March 9 TBD* Georgia Tech March 10 April 18 Louisville March 17 April 17 Miami March 24 April 18 NC State Feb. 24 April 3* North Carolina March 24 April 25* Pitt March 2 April 11 SMU March 24 April 17 Stanford March 31 TBD Syracuse March 20 April 11 Virginia March 16 April 18 Virginia Tech March 17 April 18 Wake Forest March 20 April 18*

Big 12

BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier could take a big step forward in 2026. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

School Camp Start Date Spring Game/Camp End Date Arizona March 24 April 25 Arizona State March 19 TBD BYU Feb. 27 April 3* Cincinnati March 9 April 18 Colorado March 2 April 11 Houston March 9 April 18 Kansas March 26 April 17* Kansas State March 26 April 25* Oklahoma State March 9 April 18 Texas Tech March 10 April 17 UCF March 31 May 2* Utah March 19 April 18* West Virginia March 7 April 18

Independent

Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame are eyeing a national title in 2026. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

School Camp Start Date Spring Game/Camp End Date Notre Dame March 20 April 25

Why are some college football teams not having a spring game in 2026?

Whle some schools have returned to the traditional spring game format with the spring transfer portal window eliminated—and with it the fear of rival teams having added scouting opportunities—other schools have opted to hold a scrimmage or no spring game at all. Why? Some schools have introduced new head coaches or new coordinators on one side of the ball and aren't keen to give other teams a potential early look at their new scheme by putting tape out there. Other programs are seeking to minimize any potential injuries that could arise from a spring game. Then, in the case of Missouri, construction on Memorial Stadium has resulted in the lack of a spring game.

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