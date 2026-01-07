College football world suspicious of $2.1 million QB’s NFL draft decision

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson announced on social media on Wednesday that after his lone season as the starting quarterback for the Crimson Tide that he would be declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft.

"Grateful for every single second. Blessed beyond measure to be able to chase my dreams," wrote Simpson. "Time to roll. Roll Tide."

Simpson threw for 3,567 yards with 28 touchdowns to just five interceptions, while completing 64.5% of his passes in a year that saw him lead Alabama to its first 12-team College Football Playoff appearance. According to a report by ESPN's Pete Thamel and Mark Schlabach, programs like Oregon, Miami and Tennessee were looking to make Simpson a big offer to transfer had he returned to college football, but for now, that doesn't seem to be the case.

While Simpson and his family seem prepared for him to take that next step, notable figures in college football think that there's a chance that Simpson returns to college football and transfers to play for the Miami Hurricanes.

I know a Miami Hurricane when I see one…. https://t.co/tsrIfNO1I9 — Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) January 7, 2026

"That means he's a CANE lol," quipped Audacy/Locked On Canes' Alex Donno.

"Unrelated. Remember when Carson Beck declared for the draft last year," asked PicKell.

"Go Canes," wrote Miami radio personality Kyle Siela.

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) throws the ball against Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman Mario Landino (97) on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, during the 112th annual Rose Bowl game in Pasadena. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Although this seems like a random connection aside from the fact that Miami was one of the reported teams interested, that is how the Hurricanes have gotten their last two quarterbacks. Both Cam Ward and Carson Beck declared for the draft and then transferred to Miami. A move that worked out well for both as Ward was selected No. 1 overall in last year's draft, while Beck and the Hurricanes are in the middle of a College Football Playoff run.

While there seems to be some doubts over whether or not Simpson is actually going to the NFL, his father and UT-Martin coach Jason Simpson told ESPN that they received first-round feedback.

"Nobody said second round," Simpson said to ESPN.

ESPN's NFL draft insider, Mel Kiper, ranks Simpson as the third-best quarterback in the class, trailing only Dante Moore (Oregon) and Fernando Mendoza (Indiana).

According to On3, Simpson has an NIL valuation of $2.1 million, so a decision to transfer could net him one of the biggest paydays in college football. With that being said, if he does go in the first round of the draft, there is no question he would have made the right choice.

With a quarterback class that is viewed as extremely thin and a handful of teams needing to draft one, it appears timing may be the biggest obstacle for those who believe Simpson is the next Miami quarterback. However, until Simpson accepts an invite to the Senior Bowl or another all-star game, or Miami finds another quarterback, the theory will live on.