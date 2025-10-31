Urban Meyer names best college football job between Florida, LSU and Penn State
Legendary former college football coach Urban Meyer joined Colin Cowherd live on The Herd Friday afternoon ahead of another weekend slate of action. However, as has been the case lately, their football discussion quickly veered into a debate over the top open head coaching gigs.
Since LSU emptied Brian Kelly's office, the popular question of the week became: What is the best open college football job? Florida, LSU or Penn State. While on with Cowherd, Meyer offered his take on that quagmire.
"They're all three blue blood programs, they're all three that have national championship expectations," Meyer prefaced. But to asnwer your question, the one that stands out to me, and you can say I'm somewhat biased, is Florida."
Biased or not, Meyer supplied plenty of logical reasoning to support his pick of his own former school as the crown jewel job available in college football. He sees the SEC clubs up top vs. a Penn State, though, while the Gators have the current edge over the Tigers.
"I just think Florida and LSU, to me, are right there, and it's all about recruiting base," he explained. "Penn State's got the same problem Notre Dame does — you have to go recruit the whole world. You can't put a little footprint."
In SEC country, those issues simply do not exist, he argues.
"LSU, you can fill a team with a short plane ride from Baton Rouge. The Gators, you can certainly fill a roster with a three/four-hour radius around your school. So I would put one of those two."
Urban Meyer confused by LSU antics
As Meyer mentioned, LSU and Florida are roughly on the same page as far as SEC jobs go, it's just that he's had his own good experience in Gainesville, plus, there's no telling what the power apparatus in Baton Rouge will look like after this week's detonation of absurdities.
"It's just the whole dynamics, what's happened with LSU is the reason I have them behind Florida," Meyer commented. "I don't really understand what's going on there with the Governor, and now there's no AD."
The Guinness Book of World Records might not honor this title, but that Louisiana Governor tried his best to set the record for most headlines generated in a 15-minute press conference the other day.
However, Urban Meyer noted that alignment with the AD is crucial, and since there's no clear idea of who a coach would report to, Meyer definitely has to go with the Florida job as his preference for now.