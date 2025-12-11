Nike announces long-term extension with SEC powerhouse amid college football season

Athletic apparel giant Nike has a significant toehold in the world of collegiate sports. It's a situation that doesn't seem to be going anywhere soon, with an extension between the brand and one of the SEC's most powerful athletic programs. But even for Nike, keeping up in the modern era requires some new techniques.

New Blue Ribbon Elite NIL program

Nike announced the inception of tis Blue Ribbon Elite NIL program. Similar programs have been established at schools like Tennessee and Penn State with adidas. While the details are somewhat scant, the ideas of the program are that the brand will essentially function as a middleman to connect athletes with endorsement opportunities.

Nike extends relationship with LSU

LSU is the program with which Nike has extended its relationship. The new contract will keep the Tigers and the brand aligned through 2036. Nike has long been affiliated with LSU and the University's all-around athletic excellence has probably done nothing to weaken that relationship.

Tiger Football and the Blue Ribbon Elite Deal

With LSU football preparing for the Texas Bowl against Houston and new head coach Lane Kiffin moving into the program, a pair of football players are part of LSU's 10-athlete class that brings the Blue Ribbon Elite program into existence. Trey'Dez Green and DJ Pickett are signees of the Blue Ribbon Elite program.

Green is a 6'7" tight end who has caught 29 passes for 353 yards and five touchdowns this season. The sophomore will have at least one more season of college eligibility before he can potentially enter the NFL Draft. Pickett is a 6'5" freshman cornerback who has 30 tackles and three interceptions on the season.

LSU's Broad-Ranged NIL Deal

LSU's Blue Ribbon Elite signees also include a gymnast, two baseball players, two softball players, a volleyball player, and one men's and one women's basketball player. While Nike boasts a total roster of nearly 50 collegiate athletes, the new program is a point of pride for the brand.

“LSU has always been at the forefront of NIL strategy, and as the launchpad for Nike Blue Ribbon Elite, we look forward to working with Nike to offer our student-athletes unrivaled opportunities to capitalize on their brands," said Tigers athletic director Verge Ausberry.