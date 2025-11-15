Virginia Tech positions $15 million head coach as backup option to James Franklin
Virginia Tech's football program dominated a morning's worth of headlines on the 12th college football Saturday of the season, and not because of their 3-6 record on the field. Instead, news broke that the Hokies have been in contact with former Penn State coach James Franklin regarding their current head coach opening.
While a deal is far from done, talks appear to be in motion between the two parties. ESPN's Pete Thamel first reported news of Virginia Tech's contact with Franklin live on College GameDay, saying: "Former Penn State coach James Franklin and Virginia Tech are engaged in the early stages of talks about him becoming the next Virginia Tech head coach."
Later in the day, On3 college football reporter Pete Nakos confirmed that news that Franklin is Virginia Tech's "clear No. 1 target." Both Thamel and Nakos noted, though, that a deal between James Franklin and Virginia Tech is far from done, and Nakos believes there are two primary options behind Franklin as Virginia Tech candidates. Those names? Tulane's Jon Sumrall and James Madison's Bob Chesney.
"Sources have identified two names to watch if Franklin and the Hokies do not reach a deal," wrote Nakos on Saturday. "James Madison's Bob Chesney and Tulane's Jon Sumrall are top names to know if a deal is not reached with Franklin."
Chesney is leading a JMU club that is surging back into College Football Playoff discussion with just one loss to their name this year. Plus, the last coach hired away from James Madison was none other than Curt Cignetti, mastermind of Indiana's unbelievable ascension to the very top of the sport over the last two seasons.
On the other hand, Jon Sumrall was a linebackers coach at Kentucky just a few seasons ago, but did good work in his first head coaching stop at Troy, and now, he's excelling with the Green Wave and could get them into the playoffs as well. For him, there could be competition, as Auburn is viewed as a very likely landing spot. Plus, his name has been rumored as an option at other SEC openings as well.