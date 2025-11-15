James Franklin remains the ‘top target’ for major college football program
Former Penn State coach James Franklin may have a brand new head coaching job as soon as next week. Just before the Week 12 college football slate, a new update emerged on Franklin's job status as he now circles in on a new job. He's been rumored as a candidate at places like UCLA, Arkansas, Virginia Tech, and others.
However, the more serious reporting has always tagged him to the Virginia Tech job. On Saturday morning, multiple stories came out suggesting a Franklin move to VT is in the works. According to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports, James Franklin is currently the No. 1 target for Virginia Tech as the two sides discuss his potential arrival to Blacksburg.
"Former Penn State head coach James Franklin continues to be the top target for the Virginia Tech head coaching job, sources tell CBS Sports," Zenitz posted on X Saturday morning. "A final decision from Franklin on whether he’s going to take the job is expected to come in the near future."
Pete Thamel: James Franklin, Virginia Tech 'engaged in talks'
It sounds like the ball is in James Franklin's court here, as Zenitz seems to suggest the Hokies' head coaching gig is his if he wants it, with a decision coming by next week. Trusted ESPN college football reporter Pete Thamel shared similar news live on College GameDay Saturday morning as well.
“We’ve got some breaking news this morning," he announced to the crew. "Former Penn State coach James Franklin and Virginia Tech are engaged in the early stages of talks about him becoming the next Virginia Tech head coach. A resolution on his candidacy is expected in the upcoming days."
Thamel does add that Virginia Tech's search is by no means over. If the Zenitz reporting is accurate, Franklin has the decision in his hands, and could easily say no, so VT is still keeping its other lines open.
"Tech is still running a full search, they’re engaged with other candidates, but I can confirm mutual interest right now and a potential resolution early next week," added Thamel. "And we’ll see if James Franklin is coaching in the ACC next season.”
James Franklin began his head coaching career with a three-season stint at Vanderbilt, and like current head coach Clark Lea, was able to get the Commodores out of the SEC basement, an achievement which ultimately landed him the Penn State gig back in 2014. A mere 11 and 1/4 of a season later, he was ousted as head man and hit the streets looking for a new line of employment.
Well, now it appears Franklin could be back on the sidelines with the Virginia Tech Hokies.