Arizona Diamondbacks' Pitching Prospect Accomplishes Incredibly Rare Feat
Arizona Diamondbacks' prospect Jhosmer Alvarez accomplished an incredibly rare feat this week, striking out five batters in a single inning.
Obviously, to get five strikeouts takes some bad luck in terms of dropped-third strike plays, but it does afford you the chance to enter the history books.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Jhosmer Alvarez is the 5th MiLB pitcher with a 5-strikeout inning since at least 2005, joining:
7/31/19 Malcolm Van Buren
7/1/14 Andrew Kittredge
6/30/14 Tyler Herb
7/1/11 Mark Montgomery
h/t the wizard @JasonBernard_
The 22-year-old Alvarez is currently pitching for Single-A Visalia and is not a member of the D'Backs top 30 prospect list (per MLB.com).
He's currently 1-0 this season with a 2.25 ERA. Serving as a reliever, he's made six appearances. Lifetime, he's 4-9 with a 3.23. He made his professional debut back in 2018. He has been with Visalia for part of three seasons now, so hopefully this performance will help launch him onto a higher level soon.
At the Major League level, the Diamondbacks are trying to get back to the World Series for the second straight year. They were beaten last year by the Texas Rangers, who won their first ever World Series title.
The Diamondbacks will be in action this weekend in Seattle beginning with Friday's game against the Mariners. First pitch is set for 9:40 p.m. ET as Zac Gallen (ARI) pitches against Emerson Hancock (SEA). It will be a homecoming for multiple D'Backs as Eugenio Suarez returns to Seattle where he played from 2022-2023 and Corbin Carroll returns to his hometown.
