Fastball

Arizona Diamondbacks' Pitching Prospect Accomplishes Incredibly Rare Feat

Arizona Diamondbacks' prospect Jhosmer Alvarez accomplished something that has only been done five times since 2005: Strike out five batters in one inning.

Brady Farkas

Jun 7, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; A general view of an Arizona Diamondbacks hat
Jun 7, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; A general view of an Arizona Diamondbacks hat / Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Arizona Diamondbacks' prospect Jhosmer Alvarez accomplished an incredibly rare feat this week, striking out five batters in a single inning.

Obviously, to get five strikeouts takes some bad luck in terms of dropped-third strike plays, but it does afford you the chance to enter the history books.

Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:

Jhosmer Alvarez is the 5th MiLB pitcher with a 5-strikeout inning since at least 2005, joining:

7/31/19 Malcolm Van Buren
7/1/14 Andrew Kittredge
6/30/14 Tyler Herb
7/1/11 Mark Montgomery

h/t the wizard @JasonBernard_

The 22-year-old Alvarez is currently pitching for Single-A Visalia and is not a member of the D'Backs top 30 prospect list (per MLB.com).

He's currently 1-0 this season with a 2.25 ERA. Serving as a reliever, he's made six appearances. Lifetime, he's 4-9 with a 3.23. He made his professional debut back in 2018. He has been with Visalia for part of three seasons now, so hopefully this performance will help launch him onto a higher level soon.

At the Major League level, the Diamondbacks are trying to get back to the World Series for the second straight year. They were beaten last year by the Texas Rangers, who won their first ever World Series title.

The Diamondbacks will be in action this weekend in Seattle beginning with Friday's game against the Mariners. First pitch is set for 9:40 p.m. ET as Zac Gallen (ARI) pitches against Emerson Hancock (SEA). It will be a homecoming for multiple D'Backs as Eugenio Suarez returns to Seattle where he played from 2022-2023 and Corbin Carroll returns to his hometown.

Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

Published
Brady Farkas

BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 