Chicago Cubs' Shota Imanaga Enters Game vs. Boston Red Sox on Historic Hot Streak

Since earned runs became official in 1913, the only players to have a 4-0 team record, 20+ K & a sub-1.00 ERA through their 1st four career MLB games are Boo Ferriss in 1945 (22, 0.50) and the @Cubs' Shota Imanaga this season (21, 0.84). pic.twitter.com/J8MyRfwpMg