Chicago Cubs' Top Prospect Makes Rare Team History with First Career Home Run
The Chicago Cubs beat the Houston Astros on Thursday afternoon, 3-1, to finish out a sweep of the defending American League West champs.
With the win, the Cubs are now 16-9 on the season. The loss drops the Astros to a surprising 7-19 on the year, which is shocking considering they have been to seven ALCS's in a row.
This win was not only significant for the Cubs, it was special for top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong, who hit a home run for his first Major League hit.
The home run broke a 1-1 tie in the sixth inning and put him in a special catgoery in team history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
go-ahead HR in 6th inning or later for 1st career HR, Cubs in divisional era (1969):
Today Pete Crow-Armstrong*
7/30/17 Victor Caratini
6/29/17 Jeimer Candelario
8/5/14 Javier Baez*
9/24/06 Buck Coats
10/2/99 Roosevelt Brown
9/11/96 Doug Glanville
8/7/96 Mike Hubbard
6/8/92 Jim Bullinger*
6/2/88 Damon Berryhill
4/26/83 Steve Lake
7/6/77 Greg Gross
*= was also 1st career hit
The 22-year-old Crow-Armstrong was drafted in the first round of the 2019 draft by the New York Mets and sent to the Cubs in the trade that brought Javy Baez to New York (2021). He debuted with the Cubs last season, getting 14 at-bats and going 0-for-14.
He is currently the No. 1 prospect in the organization and the No. 15 prospect in the sport.
The following comes from a portion of his prospect profile:
Crow-Armstrong's combination of plus-plus speed, outstanding instincts and fearlessness allow him to cover a tremendous amount of ground in center field and make plays most defenders can only dream of. He adds to his defensive package with solid arm strength and accuracy on his throws. His aggressiveness carries over to the bases as well, and he stole 39 bags in 51 attempts last season.
The Cubs play the Boston Red Sox in Boston this weekend.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.