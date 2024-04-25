Cleveland Guardians' José Ramírez Caps Off 10-Pitch At-Bat With Historic Grand Slam

this is José Ramírez’s 4th career HR in a 10+ pitch PA



only 1 other Cleveland player has even TWO such HR since pitch counts tracked (1988): Casey Blake



only 3 MLB players have MORE than 4 such HR in span:



Todd Helton: 8

Paul Konerko: 7

Paul Goldschmidt: 6 https://t.co/XvkKNGJcBC