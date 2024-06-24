Cleveland Guardians' Josh Naylor Joins Lists Fun List in Canadian Baseball History
The Cleveland Guardians have won five straight games after sweeping the Toronto Blue Jays this weekend. The Guardians, who continue to lead the American League Central, are 48-26 and seeking another playoff berth after a year off in 2022.
Right now, most of the attention for Cleveland seems to be going to outielder Steven Kwan, who is chasing a .400 average, but it should also be going to slugger Josh Naylor, who is putting up a monster season behind Jose Ramirez in the lineup.
In fact, Naylor, a native of Canada, joined a fun list in Canadian baseball history with another blast on Sunday.
Per @StatsCentre:
Fewest games for a Canadian player to reach 20 HR in a season:
60- Larry Walker (1995)
61- Walker (1999)
62- Walker (2001)
65- Walker (1997)
67- Justin Morneau (2007)
70- Jason Bay (2006)
70- Joey Votto (2017)
72- Josh Naylor (2024 via 1 in today's 6-5 win over TOR)
Walker is in the Hall of Fame, and Votto may eventually get there, so that's great company to be in for Naylor. The big first baseman is hitting .244 this year with the 20 homers, 58 RBI and three stolen bases. The 27-year-old is posting a .835 OPS as well in his sixth major league season. He made his debut in 2019 with the San Diego Padres but was traded to Cleveland during the 2020 season.
The Guardians will start a big series on Monday night with the Baltimore Orioles, who are another contender in the American League. First pitch from Camden Yards is set for 6:35 p.m. ET.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.