Cleveland Guardians' Josh Naylor Joins Lists Fun List in Canadian Baseball History

Fewest games for a Canadian player to reach 20 HR in a season:

60- Larry Walker (1995)

61- Walker (1999)

62- Walker (2001)

65- Walker (1997)

67- Justin Morneau (2007)

70- Jason Bay (2006)

70- Joey Votto (2017)

72- Josh Naylor (2024 via 1 in today's 6-5 @CleGuardians win over TOR) pic.twitter.com/j2MG4e5CnY