Cleveland Guardians' Star Nearing the Top of Organizational History in Special Category
The Cleveland Guardians routed the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night, 10-4, at Angel Stadium. The win moves the Guardians to an impressive 34-17 while the loss drops the Halos to 20-31.
In the win, Guardians' standout Jose Ramirez carried the load offensively, going 2-for-4, with two home runs, two runs scored and four RBI. He's now hitting .262 on the year with 14 homers and 49 RBI. He currently leads all of baseball in that category and is also moving up the ranks in Guardians history in another special category.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
most multi-HR games, Cleveland history:
Albert Belle: 26
Jim Thome: 26
Hal Trosky: 25
José Ramírez: 24
With more than 100 games to go this season, there's absolutely a chance that Ramirez gets the record all to himself this season if he stays healthy.
One of the most underrated players in baseball over the last decade, the 31-year-old Ramirez is a five-time All-Star and a four-time Silver Slugger who helped Cleveland get to the World Series during the 2016 season. He's received MVP votes in seven different seasons since making his debut in 2013.
He's a lifetime .278 hitter with 230 career home runs and 795 RBI.
The Guardians are taking on the Angels again on Saturday night with the first pitch slated for 9:38 p.m. ET. Tanner Bibee pitches for Cleveland while Jose Soriano gets the ball for Los Angeles.
Bibee is 2-1 with a 3.93 ERA on the year while Soriano is 2-4 with a 3.30 ERA.
