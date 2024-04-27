Jose Ramirez Passes Hall of Famer on Prestigious List in Team History
Cleveland Guardians' longtime standout Jose Ramirez has now passed Hall of Famer Jim Thome on the team's all-time hit list.
The feat came on Thursday against the Boston Red Sox, when Ramirez slid into 12th-place all-time on the prestigious list.
Per Bally Sports Cleveland:
José Ramírez continues to climb Cleveland's All-Time hit list
With another hit on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, Ramirez now has 1,355 career base knocks. In his 12th Major League season, Ramirez is a lifetime .279 hitter with 221 homers and 769 RBI. It's unfortunate that the COVID 2020 season only saw players play 60 games, so Ramirez missed out on nearly 2/3 of a season to accumulate more counting stats.
This season, Ramirez is hitting .259 with five homers and 23 RBI. He's a five-time All-Star and a four-time Silver Slugger.
The Guardians are out to an impressive 18-8 start this year and currently have the most wins in the American League.
As for Thome, he is one of the most revered players of the Indians/Guardians last 50 years. A Hall of Famer, he spent 22 years in the big leagues with the Indians, Phillies, White Sox, Dodgers, Twins, and Orioles. All in all, he spent 13 years with the Cleveland franchise, hitting 337 homers in a Cleveland uniform.
He had eight seasons in Cleveland with 25 homers or more and hit 52 during the 2002 season. He also helped the Indians get to the World Series during both the 1995 and 1997 seasons. Unfortunately they lost to the Braves and Marlins, respectively, in those years.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.