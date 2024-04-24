Cleveland Guardians Tie Best Start in Franchise History By Beating Boston Red Sox

Maybe a cautionary tale, maybe not:



The 1966 Indians started 17-6 and went 64-75 the rest of the way to finish 81-81.



The 1999 Indians started 17-6 and went 80-59 the rest of the way to finish 97-65.



The 2024 Guardians started 17-6 and we'll see how it goes... #Guardians