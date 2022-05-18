Skip to main content
Díaz Brothers Part of History After Earning Saves on Same Day Halfway Across the Country

Díaz Brothers Part of History After Earning Saves on Same Day Halfway Across the Country

Edwin and Alexis Díaz got more than just a win with their respective teams on Tuesday. Each brother earned a save on the same day, only the third pair of brothers to do so in league history.

USA Today

Edwin and Alexis Díaz got more than just a win with their respective teams on Tuesday. Each brother earned a save on the same day, only the third pair of brothers to do so in league history.

The Díaz brothers had more to celebrate than just their respective wins on Tuesday. New York Mets pitcher Edwin Díaz and Cincinnati Reds pitcher Alexis Díaz both recorded a save just hours apart, only the third pair of brothers to earn such a statistic on the same day in league history.

First, it was Edwin who came in to close the first game of the Mets' doubleheader versus the Cardinals. On what would have been ball four, Edwin struck out Cardinals' Harrison Bader to win the game 3-1 with his ninth save of the season and 182nd career save.

Just a few hours later, Alexis struck out José Ramírez for his first career save in his rookie season. The Reds defeated the Guardians 5-4 in the first game of the series.

The MLB reported that only Todd and Tim Worrell both tallied saves on June 13, 1997, and Ravelo and Josias Manzanillo on June 30, 1994.

Edwin took to Twitter to congratulate his younger brother on his first career save.

Each brother has had a bright start to their respective seasons. Edwin has a 1.69 ERA in 16 innings pitched while Alexis bests his older brother with a 0.52 ERA in 17.1 innings pitched.

Edwin is in his seventh MLB season while Alexis is brand new to the league, yet the two, despite wearing different jerseys, came together to make history halfway across the country from one another.

Three years apart in their twenties, the brothers still have plenty of time for more saves and more history making.

  • THESE 6 MLB TEAMS LOST DESPITE NO-HITTING OPPONENTS: The Cincinnati Reds threw a no-hitter on Sunday, but lost to the Pittsburgh Pirates, the sixth time in MLB history that has happened. What other MLB teams have no-hit their opponents and lost? CLICK HERE. 

Alexis and Edwin Díaz
History

Díaz Brothers Part of History After Earning Saves on Same Day Halfway Across the Country

By Haley Jordan53 seconds ago
USATSI_18295230_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Braves' Austin Riley Hits 429-Foot Home Run Against Brewers on Wednesday

By Alex Murphy1 hour ago
USATSI_18291519_168388303_lowres
News

Angels' Mike Trout Finishes Triple Short of Cycle, Hits 10th Home Run of Season

By Alex Murphy4 hours ago
USATSI_18290202_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Angels' Anthony Rendon Hits Home Run Against Rangers on Tuesday

By Alex Murphy16 hours ago
USATSI_18289981_168388303_lowres
News

Houston Astros Tie MLB Record, Hit Five Home Runs in One Inning on Tuesday

By Alex Murphy18 hours ago
USATSI_16666456_168388303_lowres
News

Orioles' Matt Harvey, Brewers' J.C. Mejia Suspended Under MLB's Drug Prevention Program

By Alex Murphy20 hours ago
TigersMiguelCabrera3000DugoutHigh5
News

Detroit Tigers Star Miguel Cabrera Joins MLB's Exclusive 3,000-Hit Club

By Tom Brew21 hours ago
USATSI_18284055_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Orioles' Anthony Santander Hits Two Home Runs off Yankees on Monday

By Alex MurphyMay 16, 2022
USATSI_18283210_168388303_lowres
News

Astros' Jake Odorizzi Carted Off Field After Apparent Left Leg Injury Against Red Sox

By Alex MurphyMay 16, 2022