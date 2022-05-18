Díaz Brothers Part of History After Earning Saves on Same Day Halfway Across the Country

The Díaz brothers had more to celebrate than just their respective wins on Tuesday. New York Mets pitcher Edwin Díaz and Cincinnati Reds pitcher Alexis Díaz both recorded a save just hours apart, only the third pair of brothers to earn such a statistic on the same day in league history.

First, it was Edwin who came in to close the first game of the Mets' doubleheader versus the Cardinals. On what would have been ball four, Edwin struck out Cardinals' Harrison Bader to win the game 3-1 with his ninth save of the season and 182nd career save.

Just a few hours later, Alexis struck out José Ramírez for his first career save in his rookie season. The Reds defeated the Guardians 5-4 in the first game of the series.

The MLB reported that only Todd and Tim Worrell both tallied saves on June 13, 1997, and Ravelo and Josias Manzanillo on June 30, 1994.

Edwin took to Twitter to congratulate his younger brother on his first career save.

Each brother has had a bright start to their respective seasons. Edwin has a 1.69 ERA in 16 innings pitched while Alexis bests his older brother with a 0.52 ERA in 17.1 innings pitched.

Edwin is in his seventh MLB season while Alexis is brand new to the league, yet the two, despite wearing different jerseys, came together to make history halfway across the country from one another.

Three years apart in their twenties, the brothers still have plenty of time for more saves and more history making.

