These Six MLB Teams Lost While No-Hitting Their Opponents

Hunter Greene and Art Warren combined to throw eight no-hit innings for the Cincinnati Reds against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday afternoon.

The problem? The Reds lost the game 1-0 after Greene and Warren combined to walk the bases loaded in the eighth inning and a fielder's choice allowed the game's only run to score.

That made us wonder, have there been other teams to suffer the same fate as what the Reds did on Sunday?

Thanks to MLB, we quickly found out that this was the sixth time that a team has thrown a no-hitter but lost.

Surprisingly, while the Reds were the latest victim of this occurrence, they were the beneficiary of the first recorded loss in a no-hitter back in 1964.

On April 23, 1964 the Reds took on the Colt .45s, now known as the Houston Astros. .45s starter Ken Johnson took on Reds starter Joe Nuxhall, the youngest player to appear in an MLB game.

Johnson and Nuxhall both went the distance, but Johnson had held the Reds hitless into the ninth. Unfortunately, two errors allowed second-year second baseman Pete Rose to score the lone run of the game as the .45s lost, 1-0.

Steve Barber and Stu Miller were the next victims, pitching for the Baltimore Orioles against the Detroit Tigers on April 30, 1967.

Barber pitched into the ninth, throwing eight hitless innings before walking the first two batters in the inning. Those two came around to score once Miller got on the mound via wild pitch and error.

Baltimore had a 1-0 lead entering the ninth, but unfortunately blew it and suffered a 2-1 loss.

It would take 23 years for this to happen again, July 1, 1990, as New York Yankees starting pitcher Andy Hawkins threw eight hitless innings on the road against the Chicago White Sox.

However, the wind of the "Windy City" aided the White Sox in the eighth inning as three fielding errors allowed four unearned runs to score on Hawkins as the Yankees lost, 4-0.

Two years later on April 12, 1992, Matt Young of the Boston Red Sox had location troubles despite holding the Cleveland Guardians hitless.

He walked seven batters on the day, including speedster Kenny Lofton, who scored the game's first run in the first inning. Two innings, two walks and two fielder's choices later, Cleveland scored another and went on to win, 2-1.

The most recent occurrence happened on June 28, 2008, as Los Angeles Angels pitchers Jered Weaver and Jose Arredondo combined to no-hit the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Weaver allowed the lone run of the game to score in the fifth, as he mishandled a Matt Kemp ground ball and an additional throwing error helped Kemp get to third before scoring on a sac fly. The Dodgers went on to win, 1-0.

Cincinnati, welcome to a moment in history.