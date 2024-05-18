Fastball

Former Top Prospect Puts Together Historic Night For San Francisco Giants on Friday

The San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies on Friday night as former top prospect Luis Matos drove the ship offensively, registering a stat line rarely seen in franchise history.

Brady Farkas

May 17, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Luis Matos (29)
May 17, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Luis Matos (29) / John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies on Friday night, 10-5, at Oracle Park. The win moves the Giants to 21-25 on the year while the loss drops the Rockies to 15-29.

It was a great bounceback win for the Giants, who were given tough news just hours earlier that offseason acquisition Jung Hoo Lee is going to miss the rest of the season with a torn labrum.

In this win, former top prospect Luis Matos, who stands to gain a lot of playing time because of Lee's absence, steered the ship offensively. He went 3-for-5 with five RBI out of the No. 7 spot in the order.

The 22-year-old also joined some impressive company in team history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:

at 22 years & 110 days, Luis Matos is the 4th-youngest Giants player with 5+ RBI in a game since the move to SF (1958), older than only:

9/12/58 Orlando Cepeda: 20 y, 360 d
6/4/59 Cepeda: 21 y, 260 d
9/7/08 Pablo Sandoval: 22 y, 27 d

Cepeda and Sandoval are two of the most popular Giants players in history, so that's certainly good company to be in. Since being re-called, Matos is now hitting .333 through 21 at-bats. He has a homer and already has 11 RBI, while posting an OPS of .904.

The Giants and Rockies will play a day game on Saturday afternoon, with first pitch coming at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Ty Blach will pitch for Colorado. He's 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA. Kyle Harrison, another former top prospect, gets the ball for the Giants. He's 3-1 with a 3.42 ERA.

Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

Published |Modified
Brady Farkas

BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 