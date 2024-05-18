Former Top Prospect Puts Together Historic Night For San Francisco Giants on Friday
The San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies on Friday night, 10-5, at Oracle Park. The win moves the Giants to 21-25 on the year while the loss drops the Rockies to 15-29.
It was a great bounceback win for the Giants, who were given tough news just hours earlier that offseason acquisition Jung Hoo Lee is going to miss the rest of the season with a torn labrum.
In this win, former top prospect Luis Matos, who stands to gain a lot of playing time because of Lee's absence, steered the ship offensively. He went 3-for-5 with five RBI out of the No. 7 spot in the order.
The 22-year-old also joined some impressive company in team history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
at 22 years & 110 days, Luis Matos is the 4th-youngest Giants player with 5+ RBI in a game since the move to SF (1958), older than only:
9/12/58 Orlando Cepeda: 20 y, 360 d
6/4/59 Cepeda: 21 y, 260 d
9/7/08 Pablo Sandoval: 22 y, 27 d
Cepeda and Sandoval are two of the most popular Giants players in history, so that's certainly good company to be in. Since being re-called, Matos is now hitting .333 through 21 at-bats. He has a homer and already has 11 RBI, while posting an OPS of .904.
The Giants and Rockies will play a day game on Saturday afternoon, with first pitch coming at 4:05 p.m. ET.
Ty Blach will pitch for Colorado. He's 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA. Kyle Harrison, another former top prospect, gets the ball for the Giants. He's 3-1 with a 3.42 ERA.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.