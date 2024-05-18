Former Top Prospect Puts Together Historic Night For San Francisco Giants on Friday

at 22 years & 110 days, Luis Matos is the 4th-youngest Giants player with 5+ RBI in a game since the move to SF (1958), older than only:



9/12/58 Orlando Cepeda: 20 y, 360 d

6/4/59 Cepeda: 21 y, 260 d

9/7/08 Pablo Sandoval: 22 y, 27 d