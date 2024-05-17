Fastball

San Francisco Giants' Major Offseason Acquisition Out For Year After Devastating Injury

The hits just keep on coming for the San Francisco Giants, who announced that outfielder Jung Hoo-Lee, who signed a six-year deal this offseason, is out for the season with a serious injury.

May 7, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Jung Hoo Lee (51)
May 7, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Jung Hoo Lee (51) / Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
After leaving a game the other day with a shoulder injury, Jung Hoo Lee's season is officially over.

After crashing into the center field wall, the San Francisco Giants' outfielder suffered a torn labrum and will require surgery.

Per Andrew Baggarly of 'The Athletic' on social media:

Jung Hoo Lee’s season is over. He’s going to have surgery to repair his labrum.

It's a devastating break for Lee, who signed a six-year, $113 million deal this past offseason after a stellar career in Korea. And it's also a devastating break for the Giants, who invested a big portion of the offseason in him in an effort to contend in the National League West.

Thus far, it hasn't worked out for the Giants, who enter play on Friday 20-25. In addition to Lee, the Giants also spent big on Matt Chapman and Jorge Soler this offseason. They also acquired former Cy Young winner Robbie Ray in a trade, and signed both Blake Snell and Jordan Hicks.

Lee's rookie season in the United Stats will end with him hitting .262 with two homers and eight RBI. He had 38 hits in 145 at-bats and posted a .310 on-base percentage.

The Giants will play the Colorado Rockies on Friday night at Oracle Park in San Francisco. First pitch is set for 10:15 p.m. ET. Ryan Feltner gets the ball for the Rockies while Mason Black pitches for the Giants.

Brady Farkas

