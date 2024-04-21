Houston Astros' Ronel Blanco Continues Hot Start But Falls Just Short of History

Ronel Blanco has yet to allow an extra-base hit this season



only pitchers to go 5+ IP and not allow an XBH in each of their first 4 starts of a season (since at least 1901):



2005 Félix Hernández

1966 Jack Lamabe

1954 Ned Garver

1933 Freddie Fitzsimmons

1907 Lefty Leifield