Houston Astros' Ronel Blanco Continues Hot Start But Falls Just Short of History
The Houston Astros may not have won Saturday afternoon, falling to the Washington Nationals in walk-off fashion, but the loss was hardly Ronel Blanco's fault.
Blanco tossed 6.0 innings, allowing two earned runs and striking out six batters. Houston led 3-2 when he got the hook in the bottom of the seventh.
It marked yet another gem for Blanco, who opened 2024 with a no-hitter and has been virtually untouchable since. He now owns a 1.33 ERA and 0.852 WHIP, ranking third in the AL with a 1.5 WAR.
However, Blanco came up just short of making history Saturday when he gave up a home run to shortstop CJ Abrams to lead off the bottom of the first inning.
To that point in the year, Blanco had yet to allow an extra-base hit. He was looking to join quite the exclusive list of pitchers who went 5.0-plus innings and did not give up an extra-base hit through their first four starts of the season, which was compiled by MLB.com's Sarah Langs before the game.
The last pitcher to achieve the feat was Felix Hernandez in 2005. Before that, it hadn't been done since Jack Lamabe in 1966. Ned Garver did so in 1954, Freddie Fitzsimmons did it in 1933 and Lefty Leifield did it in 1907.
Even though Blanco failed to etch his name alongside those ones in the MLB history books, his breakout season has still been one of the biggest stories in baseball.
Blanco made a few spot starts in 2023, but this is his first time holding down a consistent spot in the Astros' rotation. And at 30 years old, Blanco has proven to be quite the late bloomer.
The next time Blanco will take the mound is likely to be next Saturday on the road against the Colorado Rockies.
