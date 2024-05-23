Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. Does Something Not Done Since Barry Bonds in 1992
We've known since before he made his major league debut that Kansas City Royals' shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. was good, but this should contextualize just how good: Witt Jr. has accomplished something that hasn't been done since Barry Bonds back in 1992.
Per @OptaSTATS on "X:"
The @Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. is the first MLB player to have at least 100 total bases, 30 RBI & 15 stolen bases in his first 50 games of a season since Barry Bonds in 1992.
While Bonds' name evokes a negative connotation because of his connection to steroid use, he is still one of the most talented players we have ever seen, so for Witt Jr. to be in his company is remarkable.
Witt Jr. is hitting .308 with seven homers, 33 RBI and 16 stolen bases. He's also posting a .365 on-base percentage. He should be in line for his first All-Star Game this summer as well.
As for Bonds, he won the MVP in that 1992 season while with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He led baseball that season in runs scored (109), walks (127), on-base percentage (.456), slugging percentage (.624), and OPS (1.080). He hit 34 homers that season and drove in 103 runs as the Pirates got to the NLCS.
Speaking of Bonds, the Pirates just announced that he's been elected into the team's Hall of Fame, which will come later this summer.
The Royals will be back in action on Friday night when they take on the Tampa Bay Rays at 6:50 p.m. ET.
