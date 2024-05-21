Former Manager Jim Leyland, Outfielder Barry Bonds Earn Highest Honor From Pittsburgh Pirates
Update, 6:25 p.m. ET: The team has also officially announced that Barry Bonds will enter the Hall of Fame this summer. Here's the video of him finding out:
“We built a bond that no way it’s ever going to be broken.”
Barry Bonds talks about his time in Pittsburgh and being a member of the Pirates Hall of Fame.
The most prolific home run hitter in baseball history, Bonds is not in the National Baseball Hall of Fame because of connections to steroid use, so this will undoubtedly be a big honor for him.
He spent seven years with the Pirates, winning two MVP Awards and three Gold Glove Awards. He hit 176 homers for the black and gold.
6:00 p.m. ET: Former legendary manager Jim Leyland, already headed into Cooperstown this summer and the National Baseball Hall of Fame, has also earned the highest honor from the Pittsburgh Pirates, who have elected him to the team's Hall of Fame.
Leyland found out about the honor in a great moment, which was captured by Pirates' social media. The ceremony will be in August, after he's inducted into Cooperstown.
“This is something I will cherish forever.”
Being a Pirates Hall of Famer means everything to Jim Leyland.
Leyland managed for 22 years in total, including 11 with the Pirates, which was the longest tenure he had with any organization. While with Pittsburgh, he went 851-863, getting to the playoffs three times. He had an opportunity to manage Barry Bonds early in his career, and helped take the Pirates to the NLCS in 1990, 1991 and 1992.
In addition to Pittsburgh, he managed the Florida Marlins, helping them win the World Series in 1997. He also spent one season with the Colorado Rockies and added eight with the Detroit Tigers. With Detroit, he made the playoffs four times and captured two American League pennants.
Leyland has also served in a managerial capacity for Team USA at the World Baseball Classic.
It's not known yet who will be in attendance for the Pirates' Hall of Fame ceremony, but you can imagine it will be a star-studded affair.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.