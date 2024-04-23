Kerry Carpenter Joins Miguel Cabrera in Detroit Tigers History Books With RBI Streak
The Detroit Tigers aren't exactly on a hot streak, going 4-3 in their last seven games, but outfielder Kerry Carpenter certainly is.
Carpenter went 1-for-5 on Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays, notching an RBI double in the seventh inning of his team's 7-1 win. He has now recorded at least one hit in 12 of his last 13 appearances, batting .370 with a 1.060 OPS in that time.
In each of the Tigers' last seven games, Carpenter has recorded at least one RBI. Per MLB Stats, Carpenter is the first Tigers player to accomplish that feat since Miguel Cabrera in 2013.
Adding your name alongside Cabrera's in the franchise history books in no small feat, considering he racked up over 3,000 hits and 500 home runs in his career, as well as two MVPs and 12 All-Star appearances. Cabrera is bound to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, so obviously following in any of his footsteps is impressive for Carpenter.
The Tigers took Carpenter in the 19th round of the 2019 MLB Draft. He was never seen as one of the top prospects in Detroit's farm system, but he wound up making his big league debut at the age of 24 in 2022.
Last year marked Carpenter's first full season in the majors. He hit .278 with 20 home runs, 64 RBI, an .811 OPS and a 1.9 WAR in 118 games, cementing himself as part of the Tigers' young core in the process.
Carpenter currently leads Detroit with a .310 batting average, a .918 OPS and 13 RBI through the first four weeks of the 2024 season. He ranks second in the lineup with three home runs and a 0.5 WAR.
The Tigers and Rays face off again Tuesday at 6:50 p.m. ET, giving Carpenter a chance to extend his RBI streak to eight games.
