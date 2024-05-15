Los Angeles Dodgers Continue to Make History With Dominant Run Differential
The Los Angeles Dodgers have cruised to an incredibly hot start in 2024, and they are in the midst of their most dominant stretch yet.
A 10-2 win over the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday moved the Dodgers to 29-15 on the season and 17-4 over their last 21 games. Los Angeles has scored 122 runs in that time, all while giving up just 43.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, the Dodgers' plus-79 run differential over their last 21 games is tied for their third-best in a single-season 21-game span since 1900. The only times they outmatched that came in 1901, when they were plus-83 and plus-82 in overlapping spans.
Los Angeles also posted plus-79-run 21-game stretches in 1901, 1953 and 2022.
While their offense – led by superstars Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and Will Smith – has obviously played a major part in this dominant run, the Dodgers' pitching staff has been thriving at a historic rate.
Los Angeles extended its run of allowing four or fewer runs to 21 games Tuesday, which remains a franchise record. Langs noted that it is currently tied for the fifth-longest single-season streak of its kind since the live ball era began in 1920.
The 2017 Cleveland Indians own the record with 25 games in a row, while the 2010 San Francisco Giants and 1972 Chicago Cubs posted streaks of 33 games. The 1981 Oakland Athletics and 1965 Baltimore Orioles are right alongside the Dodgers with respective streaks of 21 game.
The Dodgers have a chance to sweep Giants on Wednesday. First pitch from Oracle Park is scheduled for 9:45 p.m. ET.
If Los Angeles can keep things up in the series finale, then carry that momentum into the weekend against the Cincinnati Reds, the club will carve out an even bigger spot in baseball's history books.
