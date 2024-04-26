Miami Marlins Undergo Another Blow to Starting Rotation, Holding Breath on Jesus Luzardo
The Miami Marlins got more bad news with regards to their starting rotation on Friday as it was announced that left-hander Jesus Luzardo has been scratched from his scheduled start with elbow soreness.
From the team:
"LHP Jesus Luzardo is being scratched from today's start after experiencing discomfort in his elbow yesterday. He is undergoing further testing."
First and foremost, you feel for Luzardo, who is one of the top young starters in the game. Given the rash of arm injuries to stop starters this year, you can't help but fear the worst and wonder if this is an injury that will set him back for the rest of the season and beyond. Obviously, there's hope that it won't, but you still can't help but feel that way.
Next, you can't help but feel bad for the Marlins. Miami got to the playoffs last season on the heels of its great starting pitching and that depth has been completely decimated this year. Sandy Alcantara and Eury Perez are already out for the season because of Tommy John surgery and Braxton Garrett has yet to pitch in the Majors yet this year. Edward Cabrera was also out for the first few weeks of the season.
As a result of all these issues, Miami is out to a 6-20 start this year. Finally, if they were inclined to trade Luzardo at the deadline in order to restock the system, they can't if he's got an injury.
The 26-year-old Luzardo is 0-2 this year with a 6.58 ERA. He went 10-10 last season.
