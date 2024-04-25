Minnesota Twins Use Longball to Make Team History in Win Over Lowly White Sox
The Minnesota Twins used the home run ball on Thursday to their advantage, hitting five home runs to beat the Chicago White Sox, 6-3, at Target Field.
With the win, and the series sweep, the Twins are now 11-13 on the season. The loss drops the pathetic White Sox to a Major League-worst 3-22 on the season. The White Sox actually had a 2-0 lead in this one before the Twins started playing home run ball.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, Twins' second baseman Edouard Julien hit his first of two homers for the day, and then was immediately followed by Ryan Jeffers with a blast of his own.
In the bottom of the eighth, the Twins went back-to-back again with Carlos Santana and Jose Miranda, making some fun team history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
this is the 4th time in Twins/Senators franchise history they’ve hit back-to-back HR 2 distinct times in a game, joining:
9/12/20
6/9/66
5/26/30
The Twins won the American League Central last season and advanced to the American League Division Series, but they've started slow this season in the wake of injuries to Carlos Correa and Royce Lewis. Furthermore, reliever Justin Topa is out, as is closer Jhoan Duran.
The team also lost Sonny Gray in free agency to the St. Louis Cardinals.
The Twins will head to the West Coast for their next road trip. On Friday, they'll open a series with the Los Angeles Angels at 9:38 p.m. ET.
Bailey Ober will pitch against Patrick Sandoval.
