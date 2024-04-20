New York Yankees Make History Against Tampa Bay Rays With Latest Comeback Victory
The Tampa Bay Rays were getting the better of the New York Yankees for most of Friday night's divisional showdown, but Juan Soto made sure the Bronx Bombers did damage when it really counted.
Tampa Bay led New York 1-0 midway through the seventh inning, out-hitting the Yankees 9-3 at that point in the contest. New York pounced when reliever Chris Devenski took the mound, though, reaching on two errors and a walk to tie things up.
After shortstop Anthony Volpe put the Yankees on top with an RBI single, Soto stepped up to the plate with two men aboard. The young slugger took ball one, then crushed a fastball 409 feet to right for a three-run homer.
The Yankees didn't get a hit for the rest of the night, ending the game with five. The Rays added five hits and two runs down the stretch – out-hitting the Yankees 14-5 – but they lost the game 5-3.
According to Stathead's Katie Sharp, Friday night's game marked the fourth time in Yankees history that the team won a game in which they finished with nine-plus fewer hits than their opponent. They did so once in 1938 and twice in 1956, but not in the 68 years since, prior to Friday.
And although they were only ever in a 1-0 hole, the Yankees still technically notched a comeback win Friday night. It was the Yankees' seventh comeback win through 20 games this regular season.
Per Sharp, this marks the fifth time in the last 30 seasons that New York has done so. The last time it happened was in 2012, and before that, they achieved the feat in 2000, 1999 and 1998.
Considering the Yankees won the AL East in 2012 and won three World Series in a row from 1998 to 2000, their dramatic start to the season is seemingly coming along with good omens.
The Yankees and Rays continue their weekend series Saturday. First pitch for game two is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.