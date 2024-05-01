Oakland Athletics Closer Mason Miller Notches Another Save, Makes MLB History
The Oakland Athletics' bullpen has been the best in baseball over the past week – not allowing a single earned run in their last six games – and closer Mason Miller has led the charge on that front.
Miller recorded his eighth save of the season Tuesday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates, helping the A's retain their 5-2 lead and add another tally to the win column. He now owns a 1.35 ERA, 0.825 WHIP, 18.9 strikeouts per nine innings and a 0.9 WAR through 11 appearances, not allowing a single earned run since March 30.
In his last eight trips out on the mound, Miller has notched eight saves and 20 strikeouts. According to Codify Baseball, Miller is the only pitcher in MLB history to put up those numbers across just eight regular season games.
Miller made his MLB debut in 2023, going 0-3 with a 3.78 ERA, 1.200 WHIP, 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings and a 0.6 WAR in 10 games. Six of those appearances were starts, though, and the former top prospect only moved into the bullpen after he returned from a UCL sprain that kept him out for four months.
Manager Mark Kotsay and general manager David Forst's decision to keep Miller in the bullpen to manage his health has paid off, obviously, beyond just the fact that he hasn't gotten hurt yet.
Miller has been the most effective closer in baseball through one-plus month of the regular season, and he is a major reason why the Athletics are 14-17. In 2023, it took the A's until June 7 to reach 14 wins, at which point they had already racked up 50 losses.
The 2024 season is only 19% complete, which means Miller is on pace to finish the year with 42 saves. The Athletics, meanwhile, are on pace to improve from 50 to 73 wins.
The only Oakland reliever to make an All-Star Game over the past nine seasons is Liam Hendriks, who left via free agency after the 2020 campaign. Hendriks went on to win AL Reliever of the Year with the Chicago White Sox in both 2021 and 2022.
Miller certainly seems like he's on track to be the Athletics' next Hendriks, only this time, they have a 25-year-old righty under team control through 2029.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.