Oakland Athletics' Mason Miller Reportedly Drawing Trade Interest After Hot Start
Several teams have called the Oakland Athletics about a potential trade for closer Mason Miller, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Thursday.
However, the A's are asking for a haul in return. No team has come close to Oakland's asking price, per Rosenthal.
The Athletics, according to Rosenthal, would probably be looking to acquire either a young player on Miller's level or a "substantial" package of multiple young players that could factor into the team's future.
The New York Post's Jon Heyman also included Miller on his list of star players who could get moved before the MLB Trade Deadline.
It makes sense that the A's aren't eager to ship off Miller, considering he has been borderline untouchable over the past month.
In 13 appearances this season, Miller has a 1.10 ERA, 0.673 WHIP, 18.2 strikeouts per nine innings, eight saves and a 1.1 WAR. The 25-year-old righty has not allowed a run since March 30, and Oakland has won the last 10 times he's taken the mound.
For as quickly as he rose to stardom, it has still been a relatively bumpy road for Miller to become the game's most effective reliever.
Miller made his MLB debut in 2023, going 0-3 with a 3.78 ERA, 1.200 WHIP, 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings and a 0.6 WAR in 10 games. Six of those appearances were starts, though, and the former top prospect only moved into the bullpen after he returned from a UCL sprain that kept him out for four months.
Manager Mark Kotsay and general manager David Forst's decided to keep Miller in the bullpen to manage his health, and the move has almost immediately paid off.
Now, with teams calling them about Miller, the A's finally have some leverage on the trade market. He won't be a free agent until the 2030 offseason, after all, so there is no immediate need for Oakland to deal him away.
Miller has only made one appearance since May 2, which means he should be a full go for the Athletics' weekend series against the Seattle Mariners. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET.
