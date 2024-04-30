Philadelphia Phillies Will Get One More Crack at Team History on Tuesday Night
The Philadelphia Phillies lost to the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night, 6-5, at Angel Stadium.
After the loss, the Phillies are now 19-11 while the Halos are 11-18 after the win.
The Phillies have won 18 games in the month of April, one win shy of the franchise record for wins in that month, and they'll get another chance to break the record on Tuesday night.
Whether or not they get the record, this Phillies team appears to be very good again in 2024. The organization has been to the World Series and NLCS in consecutive seasons and is seeking to win its first title since 2008 this year.
It won't be easy, however, as the Phillies play in the same division with the loaded Atlanta Braves and in the same league as the loaded Los Angeles Dodgers. Furthermore, the Arizona Diamondbacks, San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs, and Cincinnati Reds all seem to present challenges to Philadelphia.
In the loss on Tuesday, the Phillies actually had a 4-2 lead in the sixth inning, but the bullpen squandered it, allowing two runs each in the sixth and seventh innings. Philly scored one of their own in the ninth, but it wasn't enough.
The two teams will play on Tuesday night with first pitch set for 9:38 p.m. ET. Spencer Turnbull (2-0, 1.33 ERA) pitches for the Phillies while left-hander Tyler Anderson gets the ball for Los Angeles. He's 2-3 with a 1.78 ERA in his second year pitching for the Angels.
